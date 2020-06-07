BLACKSBURG — As an actress and extrovert, Joelle Shenk says she gets her juice from people, especially big groups of young people. Give her a crowd of hyper-animated kids, and she’ll glow with happy energy as she guides them through her pet techniques for projecting their voices or improvising on the spot.
Give her a pandemic, lock this gal down solo in a small apartment, and she’s still bursting with energy. While she can no longer fill the Lyric Theatre with tots under the spell of her stories, teach her group drama classes or take her pirate act to kids’ birthday parties, she still makes a living with her smart phone and her car.
These days her little Hyundai doubles as her broadcast studio. The vehicle, named Gregory after actor Gregory Peck, is where she Zooms tales for Wonder Universe children’s museum story time on Thursdays.
She kept the event out of her thin-walled apartment because she says she’s “loud and obnoxious” when dramatizing a story. During sessions, she sits in her car’s back seat, “except when my apartment is flooded and all my stuff is piled there, then I sit tight in the front,” she said. In between stories, she jumps outside to lead the kids in dance.
“Sit down too long and all your energy goes out your bottom,” Shenk says.
On Monday and Friday mornings, Shenk live-streams from Blacksburg’s Lyric Theatre, where she acts out her stories, dances and demonstrates craft projects before an empty house. She’s turned herself into a cat, made cakes and skated across the stage on paper plates for some eight to 30 viewers from Blacksburg to Australia.
“Joelle has an amazing connection with children. I call her the kid whisperer,” said Lyric Executive Director Susan Mattingly. “She can have a crowd of kids in the theater and rev them into a controlled frenzy, then bring them back into order in an instant. And the sounds she can make are truly amazing. I never knew the human voice could be a fog horn.”
Shenk gets audience feedback over Zoom, but otherwise it’s like performing under stage lights so bright she can’t see her listeners. Before the pandemic, the Lyric hired her to put on a monthly story hour. Shenk invited the kids onto the stage and got to know them. Now she says she does extra stories for homebound kids in a volunteer capacity.
“The Lyric people are great, and the regular gig there keeps me on a schedule,” she says. “I need that.”
Not that Shenk is idle. Through her company, JoELoe Productions, she teaches acting skills to children, from toddlers to teens, as well as a few adults. Instead of four group classes, she switched over in March to giving one-on-one Zoom sessions to 47 students on a weekly or bi-weekly basis.
“That’s six hours a day, with 10 minutes in between each session,” she said. “Their parents pre-paid the tuition in winter. I am blessed to be able to do this online and not have to refund all the tuition money.”
Ten students did opt out of the online classes, Shenk said. She hasn’t decided yet whether to go ahead with her two summer camps, scheduled for mid- to late July.
“I’m monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will make my decision in a few weeks,” she said.
Across the country, theaters, music venues and arts establishments that rely on large gatherings of people are facing a longer road to recovery than other sectors of the economy affected by the pandemic. With no employment safety net beneath her, Shenk, 32, is only too aware of her precarious existence. Yet she persists, cobbling together a livelihood from a combination of drama classes, story times, occasional voice work and television commercials (look for her swooning over a new car in a local Autos by Nelson spot).
In the pre-pandemic past, she’s modeled wedding dresses in bridal shows, taught at youth acting camps in China, portrayed Meghan Markle at the Lyric’s British royal wedding tea and acted in “The Deed,” a short film shot in Christiansburg. Many area families recognize her as a mesmerizing entertainer at kids’ birthday parties, where she shows up as a pirate, the Cat in the Hat, Elsa from “Frozen” or other characters.
Filiz Buckley Wheeler of Blacksburg still remembers how much her son enjoyed attending a pirate-themed birthday party several years ago that was particularly suited to active children.
“It included a treasure chest of costumes, shouting, promenading with swords and drumming on buckets,” she said.
Recently Shenk worked with Little Miss Blacksburg, Elizabeth Black, to polish her speech and delivery skills for the National American Miss Pageant.
The pageant, whose slogan is “Growing Confidence,” focuses on stage presence, communication skills and poise. Black, 7, placed in the top five nationally in the pageant’s Princess Spokesmodel category.
“Teaching acting to young children gives them confidence,” Shenk said. “Not just for being on the stage, but with life skills like making good eye contact and channeling their fears and shyness.”
When Shenk first came to Blacksburg in 2008, she planned to stay only a few months until her sister finished her studies in osteopathic medicine. But Shenk found a niche teaching preschool and saw the community needed acting classes for young children. So she stayed – and ended up starting her acting and instruction business, JoELoe Productions, six years ago.
“Joelle is an invaluable resource to children in the New River Valley and beyond,” said Sarah Meade, Shenk’s former assistant. “Her passion for making young people feel heard and happy is absolutely unmatched and yields amazing results.”
Shenk began acting, singing and dancing before audiences when she was 4 years old. Home-schooled by her parents in Hagerstown, Maryland, she joined the Christian-based performance ministry, New Life Drama Company, as soon as she finished the requirements for high school graduation. For three and a half years, she traveled the country with New Life, performing skits at churches, schools and other public venues.
“We traveled 355 days a year, took off 10 days for Christmas, and went back on the road. I loved it,” Shenk said. “It’s surprising I’ve been here so long. I’ve put down roots. This is my home now.”
Story Time with Joelle can be accessed through her JoELoe Productions Facebook page Mondays and Fridays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 10 a.m. through Wonder Universe Children’s Museum’s Facebook zoom login.
