A head-on collision last Sunday in Floyd County that injured the county school system's transportation supervisor and his family also sent the other vehicle's driver to the hospital, Virginia State Police said Friday.
Tanya Chandler McCoy, 56, of Floyd was taken from the wreck in an ambulance, state police said.
McCoy has since been released from medical care, Carilion Clinic spokesman Chris Turnbull wrote in an email.
Few details of Sunday's crash were released earlier in the week, though updates on the conditions of schools transportation chief Paul Daniel Robertson, 35, of Floyd; his wife Alicia Jane Robertson, 32, also of Floyd and a member of the Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad; and Paul's 4-year-old daughter, posted by relatives on Facebook, have been well-followed. In hundreds of comments, people have said they wish the family well or are praying for them.
According to Facebook updates posted Thursday, Paul Robertson's daughter was going home from the hospital. Paul and Alicia Robertson were being treated for serious injuries.
A reporter's Facebook message to one of the relatives did not receive a reply Friday.
Turnbull said that he had no information to relay about the Robertsons.
Friday's state police report said that the wreck occurred when the Robertsons' 2006 BMW sedan collided with McCoy's 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.
The BMW, with Paul Robertson driving, was heading north on Virginia 8. The car ran off the right side the road, over-corrected and crossed the center line, state police said. The BMW hit the southbound Chevrolet head-on, state police said.
Everyone in both vehicles was wearing seatbelts, state police said.
No charges have yet been filed, state police said.