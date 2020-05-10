CHRISTIANSBURG — The Starlite Drive-In Theater is indeed coming back for another movie season.
The drive-in recently announced on its Facebook page that it expects to start showing movies again at either the end of the month or in early June. The venue, however, plans to only showcase classic family-friendly movies — G- and PG-rated films — for each weekend of the 2020 season
The Starlite, a decades-old family-operated institution that launched in 1953, typically begins its movie season in April, but has so far this year put on no showings.
The Starlite did reopen its snack bar on the weekend of May 1, a move that led to traffic volumes similar to ones often seen during show times.
How big a role the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic played in delaying the Starlite’s reopening is unclear as drive-ins in Virginia appeared to have been given some leeway with the measures that have otherwise required indoor theaters to close.
The Starlite’s screen also sustained some damage earlier this year, but the drive-in successfully made repairs by the weekend of its snack bar’s reopening.
Karen Clark Nagy, who runs the Starlite’s Facebook page, said the repairs were all completed by volunteers. Among those who donated time and materials were Christiansburg-based Mills Associated Arborists, she said.
A GoFundMe was also launched late last month to try to provide some financial assistance to the Starlite. The drive has a fundraising goal of $20,000 and has raised $3,150 as of Friday morning.
Nagy said Starlite owner Peggy Beasley could use the money to update parts such as the drive-in’s projector.
The Starlite is looking at the use of a mobile app to place orders at the snack bar, Nagy said. The app, she said, could be used for either pickup or delivery of the snacks to cars during showings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.