CHRISTIANSBURG — The Starlite Drive-In Theater is expected to announce some news soon on what plans it has in store amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said a person close to the owner of the decades-old institution.
Karen Clark Nagy, who runs the drive-in’s Facebook page and website, said she can’t disclose any details yet.
Starlite owner Peggy Beasley couldn’t be directly reached for comment.
The drive-in, which has been in Beasley’s family since it opened in 1953, is usually several days into its new season at about this time of the year. But while it did open its grounds to an Easter Sunday drive-in service earlier this month, the venue has so far this year been devoid of the patrons who often spill down Roanoke Street in anticipation of catching a show under the stars.
Nagy, however, didn’t elaborate on whether the pandemic has been the main reason behind the Starlite not putting on any movies yet this year.
While Nagy did say that Beasley hasn’t checked to see if the Starlite is exempt from Gov. Ralph Northam’s current restrictions on entertainment businesses, it appears that drive-in theaters in Virginia have some leeway with the measures that have otherwise required indoor movie theaters to close.
The Family Drive-In Theatre in Stephens City — which, along with the Starlite, is among the few remaining drive-ins in Virginia — recently announced that it plans to re-open on May 1, exactly a week before Northam’s executive order on recreational and entertainment businesses is set to expire.
The Family Drive-In wrote on its Facebook page that it received approvals from both the governor’s office and the Virginia Department of Health’s Lord Fairfax Health District to begin showing movies again.
The Stephens City drive-in, however, plans to implement a variety of safety measures when it reopens. One of those measures is a requirement that all movie admissions be bought on the drive-in’s online ticketing platform — and not at the venue’s ticket booth. Other measures include a reduction of the drive-in’s car capacity and another requirement that will allow for a distance of at least 10 feet between vehicles.
The subject of drive-in theaters was recently covered by NBC’s www.today.com, which in a report raised the possibility of drive-ins making a short-lived comeback due to their ability to somewhat substitute for indoor theaters while maintaining social distancing practices.
On a related note, the restrictions enacted in response to the pandemic haven’t barred Virginia restaurants from providing curbside pickup services. Similar to drive-in theaters, curbside services provide a buffer by generally not requiring patrons to leave their cars.
As for Christiansburg’s Starlite, the drive-in has never in its history shut down for a season, Nagy said.
The Starlite, however, has seen its share of hurdles.
Like its remaining peers across the country, the Starlite has faced increasing competition and challenges from indoor theaters. The Starlite a few years ago also battled the town of Christiansburg over a noise issue.
The Starlite received noise complaints in 2016 and 2017 after it installed a new outdoor sound system to replace its long-used but more easily damaged car-mounted speakers. The issue led to a court battle with Christiansburg, with the drive-in ultimately emerging victorious after a judge ruled that the town’s noise ordinance at the time didn’t apply to sounds businesses in certain zoning districts made as part of their operations.
The case prompted Christiansburg to later strengthen its noise ordinance.
Nagy, last week, said Starlite fans should check its website and Facebook page for future updates.
