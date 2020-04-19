BLACKSBURG — It’s Friday in downtown, but the normally bustling hub feels like a ghost town. Instead of human faces you are greeted by signs in storefront windows explaining the closures in place to stem the spread of COVID-19.
As businesses close their doors and the rhythm of activity stalls in the center of the town, one location is busier than ever.
At the corner of Draper Street where the university blends into downtown, down the concrete steps to the basement building tucked in under a parking lot, the new tenants of 204 are hard at work. A sign out front gives instructions for picking up and dropping off donations. There’s also a box full of seed packets for people to take or leave as they wish, kind of like a little free library of seeds. Inside, boxes full of food and supplies line the walls as three volunteers, co-founders Molly Graham, Lauren Malhotra and Gretchen Dee, sort through donations to prepare them for distribution. All of it is going out for free to those facing material hardship during this crisis.
This is Southpaw, the new home of the Future Economy Collective, a group dedicated to mutual aid and community building. On this recent day, the trio is sorting a large donation of food that just came in and preparing boxes to be delivered to families in the New River Valley.
“We’ve been getting a lot of food, toilet paper, we do gloves, we do masks, we do Narcan [for drug overdoses], condoms, diapers, formula, baby clothes, and soon we’re going to have hand sanitizer and we’re going to do free refills for essential workers,” Graham said.
She adds that donations have been moving rapidly in and out.
“We actually have so much in perishables right now. We’re actually overflowing with donations for today, for right now.” The group tallies that they’ve fed more than 100 people so far based on donations.
A crucial step is to find out what people need and where they are.
“We have a JotForm that families will fill out and on it they’ll list how many adults, children and babies are in the family and what their needs are based on that,” Dee said. JotForm is an online platform where people can fill out their information. The form can be accessed through the Future Economy Collective’s Facebook page or Instagram.
This information helps direct the call for donations. The staff then prepares a box to correspond as best they can to each individual form, and volunteers drive the donations to their destination, or they are arranged for curbside pickup.
The core group driving this initiative — friends who came together around activism in response to the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline — didn’t have a lot of time to settle into their new project before the pandemic spurred them into action. There are couches, still wrapped, crowded into a nook, a bar in the process of becoming a café, half -made coffee tables in one corner, and the beginnings of a library in another. All of that is on hold for now as focus is channeled toward providing relief to a community derailed by the virus.
When they signed the lease in February they were expecting to start operating as a community-run event space and café.
“A month after we signed the lease we found out that what we were going to rely on as our main source of income to be able to keep this place open was no longer an option for… we don’t know how long,” said Graham.
Southpaw, which as the name suggests denotes a left-handed athlete, is meant to be a community resource and a place for people to share resources. The driving idea is that we are stronger when we’re in a community together rather than on our own, the founders said. When we support each other, everyone’s needs are met and we are better able to deal with systemic or widespread issues, they said.
As Graham puts it, “I don’t see a way for us to survive without realizing how reliant we are on each other and without trying to harness that, and definitely realizing that no one is disposable.”
That ethic drives how Southpaw operates. The plan is for it to be all volunteer-run and donation-based, relying on the community it serves to keep it running and keep it relevant. The founders want the people who use it to feel like they own a part of it, proposing that if people contribute to something and take from it, they will also take responsibility for it.
“What we’re doing, even with our work right now, isn’t just simply charity,” said Dee. “We’re providing things to folks with the hope that we’ll be able to do collaborative projects with one another or that they’ll invest in our space in some way.”
That underlying ethic is mutual aid, and the crisis has not interrupted the mutual aid work that Southpaw is committed to. In fact, it has made it increasingly potent. “We’ve seen how important it [mutual aid] can be and it seemed really obvious that that’s what we should be doing right now,” Malhotra pointed out.
They started hearing what people needed through a Facebook group, Looking Out for Each Other: NRV, and coordinating to meet those needs.
“And there was a big need to have an emergency supplies hub because one person was taking in a lot of donations but didn’t have anywhere to put it.” Graham said.
So Southpaw quickly became that hub.
Now supplies flow in and out of the basement building. Food is always a major necessity. They are also getting a high number of requests for baby formula, diapers, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, face masks and gloves.
The founders hope that their actions will help to strengthen community connections and mutual support. They indicate that the current crisis is not an isolated, one-time event. Rather it exposes how unprepared our social systems are to provide basic needs to the people who live in them.
“A really large percentage of Americans are one missed paycheck away from financial crisis or one accident away from financial crisis and this is that crisis,” said Malhotra.
That’s because our social structures work to keep us divided, they say. But a community is more resilient than an individual. When we live in isolation we equate giving to others with losing something ourselves, but when we live in community helping each other is the same as helping ourselves. As a community we acknowledge that we depend on, support and contribute to each other.
Malhotra continues: “Most people believe in community resilience. Most people believe in supporting each other, supporting the people that they care about, supporting the people that they live around, and the beautiful thing about mutual aid is that when you invest in people those people will naturally invest in the people around them.”
In this time of social distancing, in which many people are physically more isolated than ever, that is just what is being seen, the founders said, as well as how much people depend on each other, how much they support each other, and those ideals of community that seem to be coming into the light.
To receive aid, to donate, or to volunteer with Southpaw, visit Future Economy Collective on Facebook or Instagram, or reach out to this number: 540-200-8028.
