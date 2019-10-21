A Radford man is dead following a Monday morning car crash just south of Riner, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Paul, 45, died after a Chevrolet truck he was passenger of crashed on the 5700 block of Riner Road - or Route 8 - at 8:15 a.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Mark Hollandsworth wrote in a news release. Deputies, along with the Riner rescue and fire departments, located the truck, which had ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Paul had to be extracted and transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the New River Valley Medical Center, according to the news release.
The truck’s driver sustained minor injuries, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation with charges pending, according to the release.
