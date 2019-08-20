PULASKI — More than 20 school children were treated for heat-related issues while on a field trip to Calfee Park Tuesday afternoon.
As the Pulaski Yankees battled the Johnson City Cardinals at Motor Mile Field, about 1,800 kids from Radford and the counties of Pulaski, Giles and Montgomery were there to cheer on the Yankees, who have already clinched an Appalachian League playoff spot.
"The park opened up the facility for the kids to come enjoy the game," Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said.
The Pulaski Yankees are in first place in the their division right now. Tuesday was the only opportunity some of the kids would have to watch them play, Sweet said.
But as the heat index climbed to 93 degrees, some of the children showed signs of distress. In all, 22 kids were treated, Sweet said.
Sweet, dressed in a Yankee jersey, had thrown out the first pitch Tuesday. He also helped load children into ambulances for treatment.
Police officers and rescue squad members walked children to shady areas while holding ice packs on their necks. Chaperones herded others to shady areas of the park.
This was the first such multi-jurisdictional school field trip Calfee Park has hosted, General Manager Betsy Haugh said. Such events are common in minor league baseball.
The park provided free water and ice to help the kids cope with the heat, Haugh said.
Some of the children were transported for treatment. The conditions of the children were not immediately available.