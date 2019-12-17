The September death of a Radford University student in the New River Valley Regional Jail was accidental and was caused by a combination of an opioid overdose and asthma, according to a state medical examiner's office review.
Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez, 18, of Culpeper died on Sept. 12, less than eight hours after being arrested on campus for public intoxication. As is usual when there are questions about a death, his body was taken to the state medical examiner, which performed an autopsy and asked for toxicology tests that it said could take three months.
On Tuesday, a staffer at the state medical examiner's office in Roanoke relayed the medical examiner's office's conclusion, saying the freshman sports medicine major died from Buprenorphine toxicity and acute and chronic asthma. Buprenorphine is an opioid used to treat chronic pain and also opiate addiction.
Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate Lobo-Perez's death, spokeswoman Corinne Geller wrote in an email Tuesday. When complete, the investigation's findings will be turned over to the commonwealth's attorney for review, Geller wrote.
Lobo-Perez was arrested shortly before midnight on Sept. 11 on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and underage possession or purchase of alcohol. He was taken to the jail, where at 7:20 a.m., he declined breakfast, according to a state police statement issued in September.
At about 7:50 a.m., jail personnel found Lobo-Perez unresponsive in his cell. They tried unsuccessfully to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the jail.
