One small step for Radford University is one giant day of fun and activities for local residents.
The Center for the Sciences is hosting a 50th anniversary commemoration of the first moon landing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The celebration is physics professor and planetarium Director Rhett Herman’s brainchild, as the historic event is something that had an impact on him as a kid.
“I was just turning 7 and saw us landing on another celestial body. One of the things that caught my interest is that you know: We are going to be going out there somewhere. Our home is great, don’t get me wrong but there are other places to be,” he said.
Herman said technological advances such as CAT scan machines and cellphones were made possible by the Apollo program and NASA working with private companies to complete these missions. He said the impact it’s had on the world is profound.
“In all honesty, this is one of those events in human history 300 years from now they’ll look back and go ‘hey you know we did something pretty amazing,’ ” he said.
The planetarium is hosting six screenings of “Moon 2019,” a full dome show produced by Italian company 3D Edu-Sphere. The movie is a tribute to the moon landing that includes the history of the rocket program, the Apollo program, the speech by President John F. Kennedy that urged the U.S. to go to the moon and the landing itself, according to Herman.
In addition to the planetarium shows, planetary-themed painting workshops, astronomy activities, tours of the Museum of the Earth Sciences, interactive displays and more will be available, according to the university website.
Shows will be at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
“We are inviting the town, the university, the valley, whoever wants to come by. Everything is free” Herman said.
Radford University’s Center for the Sciences is located at 925 E. Main St. For more information, visit www.radford.edu and type “planetarium” in the search bar.