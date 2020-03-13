RADFORD — While Radford University ridership of the city’s transit system is down, local residential use has increased dramatically.
The university — which funds a large portion of the transit’s budget — used the system approximately 69,000 times less in fiscal year 2019 than it did in FY 2018, a more than 25% percent drop in usage, according to the latest data.
Mayor David Horton — also a university employee — said the drop is largely linked to a decrease in the overall enrollment of full-time students and the increased use of university off campus.
“Those places are generally closer to campus,” he said.
City Director of Zoning and Planning Melissa Skelton said the college is contributing nearly $820,000 for the service for the current fiscal year.
The city is spending nearly $200,000 and the remaining funds come from state and federal grants.
Despite the drop in rides by students, the transit’s ridership fell approximately only 22% thanks to an uptick in use by local residents.
The total amount of unique rides given by the transit system in that same period is 268,727.
Transit Manager Trevor Sakry recently told city council there was a 10% increase in non-university ridership and a 37.9% increase in monthly pass users.
Horton said the increase is a good sign for the overall health of the program.
“I’m happy with where we are at and that the transit system is being proactive and constantly working to improve its services. ... It is good to see that it is being utilized by people who don’t have other means of transportation,” he said.
Run by New River Community Services, Radford Transit is also looking to modify some of its routes, Sakry said.
With a Food City opening in the spring on Tyler Avenue, it will extend the route that currently takes riders to the shopping center where Food Lion sits on the same street.
Additionally, a new route through Bisset Park will have three stops: Veterans Park, Dudley’s Landing and Bisset Park Shelter One.
The late-night route that runs from Radford to Blacksburg will cease to run on Thursdays due to lack of use and will instead run on Friday and Saturday only.
The system also has a route that takes Radford residents to neighboring Christiansburg.
All changes are set to take effect July 1.
