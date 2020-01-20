RADFORD — A venue city officials have long talked about creating to accommodate entertainment, special events and an amphitheater may be coming in the not-so-distant future.
City council approved an approximately $15,000 study at a meeting last week to determine what it would take to make the project a reality.
Radford spokeswoman Jenni Wilder wrote in an email that the four- to six-month review will be conducted by local firm Thompson & Litton.
Factors including cost, the size of the facility, structural needs and utility requirements for a multi-faceted site will all be examined, she wrote.
The city is hoping to have a place for live entertainment, special events, a bazaar, a farmer’s market and other community events, Wilder wrote, adding that multiple locations are currently under consideration. Those have not been disclosed.
Since being elected in 2018, Mayor David Horton and other council members have discussed ways to make Radford more attractive to visitors and potential residents, as well as enhancing the quality of life for those who already call the city home.
Besides updating the school system’s aging infrastructure and trying to increase economic development, officials have also expressed the desire to give Radford an unique identity to set it apart from other localities in the region.
Horton said he believes the amphitheater, along with things like Radford’s recent rebranding, will help set the community apart.
He said he sees it as a multi-phase project that would also allow for future growth.
“We want to do something that will set Radford up for the future. I don’t want us to think too small,” he said.
Councilwoman Jessie Foster – also elected in 2018 – has been vocal about her desire to build the facility.
She and Horton agree that they’d like to attract musical acts similar to those that come to the Harvester Performance Center in Franklin County.
“You see that they get some bigger names there throughout the year but also other local acts in between them,” Horton said.
Foster said the project needs to be worthwhile if the city is going to do it.
“I don’t want something that is going to seat 150 people. We need something that is going to attract people to Radford,” she said.
Horton also mentioned having an outdoor theater such as the Mary Draper Ingles play at the facility. He said the center would likely bring new customers to the city’s local businesses as well.
Since the project is still in its infancy stages, officials are not sure what the cost may be or if there is even a location to build what might be recommended by Thompson and Litton.
“That’s what we will be working on throughout the process,” Foster said. “We want to be sure we are spending taxpayer money wisely and that what we envision is feasible as far as location and cost are concerned.”
The council is likely to schedule a work session in February to openly discuss their expectations for the project.
Radford University recently announced a multi-year project to develop its riverfront property along the New River. One of the projects mentioned was an amphitheater, but Critterton doesn’t see that as a hindrance to what the city is trying to accomplish.
“We aren’t going to stop our progress. We have to move forward and try to improve the city the way we said we would,” she said.
Another matter the council discussed last week: The city is planning to rent office space at 701 W. Main St. for a new tourism office and visitor center, according to Wilder.
She said the space owned by First Street Properties is being renovated and will be ready for the city to Occupy in July.
The 1,100 square-foot building will also have conference rooms for the city’s different committees to meet, Horton said.
The current visitor’s center is located at the Glencoe Mansion, but Horton said the need for a bigger space has arrived. He said the larger space and prime location made the building a perfect spot for the city.
It is a five-year lease with the option to renew with a monthly rent of $2,000, according to Wilder.
