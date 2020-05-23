RADFORD — New River Valley residents who usually attend the city’s Memorial Day service will have the opportunity to listen to a rebroadcast of last year’s ceremony.
The annual event usually held at Bisset Park has been canceled to due ongoing state restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, would-be attendees will have the option of listening to the 2019 service on the WRAD Talk Network: 101.7, 103.5, 107.1 and 1460 AM, according to a release from the Memorial Day Committee.
The roughly hour-long service includes keynote speakers from the Radford Arsenal and politicians, among others. Additionally, the ceremony features traditions like the playing of Taps, raising of the U.S. flag and a 21-gun salute.
Committee member Bob Thomas said the 59 crosses placed in front of the park’s gazebo to represent each Radford citizen who’s died while serving in the military will still be placed there this year.
The taped ceremony begins at 11 a.m.
