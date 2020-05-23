Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN 1 MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AS WELL AS NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SATURATED SOILS, HIGH HUMIDITY LEVELS, AND CALM OR NEAR CALM WINDS HAVE ONCE AGAIN RESULTED IN THE FORMATION OF DENSE FOG ACROSS THE REGION. FOG IS EXPECTED TO BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD AND DENSE THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE EARLY MORNING HOURS, DISSIPATING BETWEEN 9 AM AND 10 AM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, REDUCE SPEED, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE EXTRA DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU. &&