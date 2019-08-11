Beginning Monday, the Interstate 81 rest areas in Radford, northbound and southbound, are scheduled to be closed, weather permitting.
The closure will be in place while the parking areas are being paved.
On Monday at 8 a.m., the I-81 southbound Radford rest area at mile marker 108 will close. The site will re-open on Monday, Aug. 19, at 8 a.m.
On Monday, August 19 at 8 a.m., the I-81 northbound Radford rest area at mile marker 108 will close. The site will reopen on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 a.m.
Message boards will be posted for motorists while the rest areas are closed.
For the latest information on this closure, visit www.511Virginia.org or follow us on Twitter at @VaDOTSalem.