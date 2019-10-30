Radford University police asked students and staff to stay indoors Tuesday night after reports of gunshots in a nearby city neighborhood, then checked every campus building before allowing normal activities to resume, a university spokeswoman said.
“The actions taken last night were driven by our desire and need to put the safety of our students first,” said Caitlyn Scaggs, associate vice president for university relations, in a statement emailed Wednesday.
Radford city Public Information Coordinator Jenni Wilder said Wednesday that there were no updates on the search for the alleged shooter, who was reported to have fired several shots near a car in the 500 block of Radford’s Fairfax Street, then run off as the car crashed into a parked vehicle.
No injuries were reported, according to city and university statements.
Word of gunshots a little more than a block from campus spread quickly Tuesday, with the university sending an alert to students and staff at about 8:45 p.m. At about 9:30 p.m., Wilder emailed news organizations with a description of the incident, then at about 10 p.m., followed it with another email to clarify that the situation was not “an active shooter event.”
“This is an isolated incident and a static event,” Wilder wrote in her followup email.
Wilder’s news release said that police were called to Fairfax Street at about 8:25 p.m. A witness said a man on foot had fired about four gunshots near or at a red four-door Ford Fusion, then fled, the news release said.
The Fusion hit a parked vehicle as it left the area, Wilder’s news release said.
Scaggs said that with the shooting reported close to campus, the university asked everyone to stay indoors as university police secured the campus. The university police department stayed in “constant communication” with their city counterparts and university officers did a walk-through of every campus building before sounding an all clear at about 11:15 p.m., Scaggs said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.