The city of Radford is holding is holding its public hearing on the upcoming year's budget via Facebook live Monday evening.
Mayor David Horton said nothing about the current budget process has been normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city is in good shape due to the foresight of City Manager David Ridpath.
"David is such a [budgeting] master he got on our spending cuts in January ... Because he was a little nervous there might be issues that would cause us to have a reduction in revenue and the longer we waited to address it the more of an impact it would have," Horton said.
The mayor said Ridpath's planning allowed the city to cut an estimated $2.5 million from the current budget – fiscal year 2019-20 – in an effort to offset the losses in revenue it will face from March until the end of June.
The savings allowed the city to balance the approximately $59.5 million 2020-21 budget without having to dip into the city's reserves, which it has built back up in recent years, according to Horton.
"So while we didn't get to add to the reserves like we wanted, at least we aren't using any of those yet either," Horton said.
He said that for the time being, various costs – including raises for city employees – are not currently included in the 2020-21 budget that begins July 1.
Horton said the budget is likely to change in the future depending on how the economy bounces back from the pandemic and what the state decides to do in terms of funding.
The city will lower its real estate tax rate due to an increase in property values from the reassessments that occurred this year.
Ridpath told council members at a recent budget meeting that it is projected to generate the same amount of revenue from 78 cents per $100 of assessed value that it did from the current rate of 82 cents.
Last year, council voted to raise the rate from 76 cents, the first increase in over a decade. Four cents of that increase was earmarked for school capital projects. Each cent now accounts for approximately $88,000 in revenue, up nearly $8,000 from before the assessment.
The city has advertised the 78-cent rate, locking that in for the 2020-21 budget.
"We felt lowering the rate was the best thing to do for residents since there are so many uncertainties going forward and we know it is tough for a lot of people right now," he said.
The city has allocated just over $6 million to the school system's budget, the same amount it did last year.
Superintendent Robert Graham said the approximately $36 million budget is much higher than last year's roughly $22 million budget, because the McHarg Elementary renovation project is included in it.
The school, built in the 1950s, was originally supposed to undergo a multi-year renovation, but a new plan relocating the school's students to Belle Heth for a year will streamline the project’s previous completion date of July 2024 to the fall of 2021.
Graham said the school board intended on giving its employees a 4% raise with money from the state but the Commonwealth has since put that plan on the back burner in the wake of recent events.
"We are still trying to get a 2% percent raise to all of our staff," he said.
Monday's hearing will begin at 5 p.m. and council will read comments that have been sent in by residents via email or by phone during the meeting. Horton said the goal is to pass the budget and tax and utility rates on April 27.
