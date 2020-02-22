RADFORD — Progress is in sight for the city’s American Legion building, in need of repairs for years.
The Home Depot in Christiansburg — through its Team Depot Foundation — has pledged to give the charter formed in 1919 an initial $8,000 in supplies for the project.
One of the store’s assistant managers, Chuck Kamienski, worked with Home Depot corporate to ensure the first donation to the legion.
“They are a veteran organization and we like to take care of veteran organizations the best we can,” he said. “They take care of our country so it’s great to help them when we can.”
Onassis Burress, who has been a member of the post since moving to Radford a few years ago, said the first task is to repair the roof and gutter system as well as the soffit to prevent any further water damage to the building’s interior.
He estimates the cost of skilled labor to be approximately $40,000, which is needed for some of the repairs volunteers can’t do, such as replacing the roof.
“We have a lot of volunteers ready to help with some of the repairs needed, but we have to have professionals for some of the work. Getting the roof fixed is the first priority because it will stop further damage to the inside of the building” he said.
Burress also said that a local contractor has offered to do the work at a reduced rate.
The white two-story building sitting on Main Street across from the high school has been a part of Radford for nearly a century, serving a variety of roles such as a temporary courthouse and library for the city, according to longtime member Dana Jackson.
While the foundation and the structure of the building are solid, problems with the roof have exacerbated the aging and deterioration of much the building’s interior.
Water damage inside the building is significant, with cracks and other visible damage on the upstairs floor of the building where meetings were held before being moved to a nicer location.
The carpets need to be replaced and there is likely mold damage in the basement, according to Burress.
City Councilwoman Jessie Foster has been a big proponent of the project and said she’d like to see a grassroots effort by the community to help raise the funds and get the building back to where it once was.
She said she doesn’t see city funds necessarily being the solution, as there are “various veterans organizations” that could use funds to help improve aging infrastructure.
“It’s a tricky balance,” she said.
Mayor David Horton said he also supports the project.
“I would love to see citizens step up and help the effort. The building is an important piece of Radford’s history,” he said.
Burress, who is running for city council in the May election, said the legion has not approached the city for funds and has no plans to do so.
He said he sees the improvements as a multi-year project and hopes to see the building continue to serve the legion and the city for years to come.
“It would be great if we could rent out the bottom portion of the building to local startups or small businesses sometime down the road,” he said.
He has also proposed renting the upstairs of the building for different events.
Those interested in making a donation can do so by visiting First Community Bank in Radford. Donations should be made out to Radford American Legion Post 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.