Every month in Montgomery County, a group of community leaders sits down with the heads of the county’s three law enforcement agencies to continue a long-running, sometimes awkward talk about race and policing.
“I tell folks this will make you uncomfortable — but I’m tired of being uncomfortable,” said Penny Franklin, a school board member who 20 years ago became the county’s first black elected official.
Franklin’s many civic roles include helping found the Dialogue on Race, which brings together people to discuss racism and to build ties between different parts of the community. Formed 10 years ago, the Dialogue on Race puts on an array of programs that focus on overcoming racial disparities in education, jobs and other areas.
The ongoing talks with Blacksburg and Christiansburg’s police chiefs, and with Montgomery County’s sheriff, began years ago and at times were so tense that one participant stormed out of the meeting — only to return the next month and continue the conversation, recalled Andy Morikawa, a member of the Dialogue on Race’s steering committee and the executive director emeritus of the Community Foundation of the New River Valley.
Morikawa declined this week to identify who had left the meeting, saying the point was not that someone got upset but that they resumed talking despite that.
“The intention is not to discomfort so much as to bring about fundamental change,” Morikawa said.
But change is slow, Morikawa and other Steering Committee members acknowledged this week. One reason is that the core problem the group targets is so pervasive. Morikawa described it as “systemic racism that has been in place for hundreds of years and is so invisible that most people don’t even realize it’s there.”
An example used at a Dialogue on Race “summit” event earlier this year: The multi-generational effects on African-American families when black soldiers returned from World War II and found they were barred from many provisions of the G.I. Bill.
The Dialogue’s events are about hearing, maybe more than speaking — especially for white people, some steering committee members said. “We think we know the answers and we’re often not willing to listen,” said Martha Ann Stallings, a retired educator with a career at Virginia Tech and in Montgomery County schools.
And they are about sharing perspectives — “When we say ‘black lives matter,’ we’re not saying other lives don’t matter. We’re saying make sure you include us because we’re never included in that,” said Steering Committee member Debbie Sherman-Lee, chairwoman of the board of directors of the Christiansburg Institute, the historic black school.
With the police chiefs and sheriff, years of talks often centered on racial profiling — whether or not blacks are over-represented in Montgomery County crime statistics.
Steering Committee member Wornie Reed, director of Tech’s Race and Social Policy Research Center and author of a book on racial profiling, said this week that so far his review of the county’s statistics is inconclusive — black drivers are stopped about twice as often as white drivers, but the data so far doesn’t prove a bias, Reed said.
After the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police set off demonstrations across the country, the Montgomery County group took part in local rallies and protests, including its own June 2 joint press conference with the county’s law enforcement chiefs.
Speaking to more than 200 people in a park in Blacksburg, town Police Chief Anthony Wilson said he was “nauseous” and angry when he watched the video of Floyd’s death. Franklin, Reed and the police chiefs called for an end to violence and for better relationships between police and all parts of the community.
This week, Sisson said he was speaking for himself, Wilson and Sheriff Hank Partin in praising the Dialogue on Race.
“You have to build relationships with all citizens in your community, especially with minority citizens. At the end of the day, the community has to trust us,” Sisson said.
“We’re not standing beside minority leaders today because of recent incidents,” he continued. “We’ve been standing beside them for 10 years.”
Virginia Tech police have not been part of the Dialogue on Race conversations but Mac Babb, who last year became chief of Tech’s department, was at the June 2 event. He said Friday he plans to join the ongoing talks.
“Somewhere in all this dialogue probably is the part we’ve missed all these years. … We need to listen to the community,” Babb said. “When there are corrections needed, we need to make them.”
The Dialogue on Race organizers said they are in it for the long haul — but are hopeful that perhaps the country is ready to change. And the long talks may help show the way.
“We can figure out how to keep turning to one another instead of against one another when things get tough,” Morikawa said. “The more we experience that, the more it gets embedded in us.”
The Dialogue on Race’s next event is planned for Aug. 22. Organized as a virtual, online event, it will focus on the trauma caused by racism. More details will be available through the group’s mailing list and on its website, Morikawa said.
