A flood debris drop-off site is open in Pulaski for residents affected by the heavy rainfall and flooding earlier this week, according to an announcement from the town Friday.
The site, which Pulaski is providing in partnership with the Pulaski County Public Service Authority, is in the First Street parking lot - behind the Fire Department building - on the corner of First Street Southwest and Randolph Avenue. It will remain open for at least a week, according to the town.
Roll-off dumpsters will be placed in the parking lot for residents looking to dispose of flood-related debris. If a resident is unable to transport debris to the site, they can place the items on the edge of their street and call Pulaski County PSA at 674-8720 to schedule a pickup.
Pulaski's announcement on the site said that the town hopes the service provides residents a chance to remove debris with as little inconvenience as possible.
Pulaski County was one of the areas that experienced notable flooding Monday. Water rescues were performed in the county.
