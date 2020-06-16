PULASKI COUNTY — The county's middle school construction project is temporarily shutdown because three workers tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school system.
"The site is currently undergoing a thorough cleaning of work areas and equipment which should allow for a reopening on Wednesday ... with additional mitigation steps in place," according to a Facebook announcement.
The approximately $47 million project by construction company Branch Builds - consolidating the county's two current middle schools - was set to be ready for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
County Superintendent Kevin Siers said it's still unclear how the situation could affect that timeline.
"It's been shutdown for two days ... But at this point I don't know how it may have impacted the work of some of the subcontractors ... So they'll have to assess all of that and come back to us with how it's affected their schedule," he said.
Siers said the project was on pace to be finished and handed over to the school system at the end of July or beginning of August before construction was halted yesterday morning.
He said faculty and staff wanted plenty of time to move everything in by Sept. 8, the date currently scheduled as the first day of school.
Siers said he's more concerned with planning the reopening of all of the county's schools than the delay of the middle school project.
"There's a lot of work to be done on that front," he said in regard to making sure reopening is safe and meets state guidelines. "I feel confident we will be ready to go when we are ready to have to have students return," Siers said.
Construction of the middle school began in December 2019 following a 2017 referendum to build the school.
Nearly 65 percent of voters approved the referendum to fund the project after ideas by some on the board of supervisors to renovate the buildings were rebuffed by the school board, ultimately leading to an agreement to let the citizens decide.
The county’s current middle schools, Pulaski and Dublin, are more than 70 years old and have remained largely the same since being built.
Many rooms only have one electrical outlet, making it hard to teach in the 21st century, Siers previously told The Roanoke Times. Additionally, he said neither building has reliable heating or any air conditioning, forcing the county to sometimes cancel school due to the heat.
The new building - named Pulaski Middle School - is 126,658-square-foot building and is being constructed near Pulaski County High School on U.S. Route 11. It will have more than 50 classrooms, two gyms, softball and baseball fields, two multipurpose fields and a fitness center.
Additionally, it will have an auditorium to house the newly offered drama classes, an agricultural education lab and a technology lab.
The school will house the nearly 950 students, and has a capacity of nearly 1,000.
