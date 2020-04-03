CHRISTIANSBURG — Blake Griffith entered the longstanding, single-story building on the corner of Roanoke Street and Starlite Drive a few hours before the sun rose one recent morning.
Just like on many other days over the past few decades, he went to work.
Griffith, 58, is the owner of Dude’s Drive-In, a local institution that has stood the test of time — and so far a viral pandemic that has led numerous restaurants and other businesses to either close or temporarily alter their operations.
Dude’s is mostly buffered from measures in Virginia that have shut down dine-in services as the old timey eatery entirely relies on carhops to bring orders out to patrons waiting in their cars.
The drive-in’s visibility seems to have increased amid this pandemic, Griffith said. Business has gone up by about 40% over the past few weeks, he said.
“Yeah, we’re just doing the same thing we’ve been doing since 1978,” Griffith said as he stood in front of the sink coring tomatoes.
In 1978, Griffith’s father, Dude Griffith, bought the business, which has existed since the 1950s.
Dude’s is in a historical Christiansburg enclave — it’s located just a walk down from the similarly-aged Starlite Drive-In theater.
Blake Griffith bought the eatery from his father in the 1990s, but the elder Griffith still helps out with the business that is known for its comfort foods.
“This is truly a mom-and-pop operation,” Blake Griffith said.
Cars have packed Dude’s parking in recent days.
The drive-in has never provided eat-in services while under his family’s ownership, Griffith said. Its unique set-up looks to have played a key role in keeping the business around through the decades despite the continued sprouting of chain restaurants in town, he said.
“It’s kind of a niche,” he said.
While Griffith sliced produce, his wife, Karen Griffith, was at one point at the front of the business patting down beef patties.
Blake Griffith said he ran about 90 pounds of beef on Tuesday.
“Normally, I run about 400 pounds a week,” he said before adding that he is currently getting about 600 pounds.
Griffith walked toward the rear of the building where he pointed to some pans holding the chili that is used as a hot dog topping. He said he’s stepped up the number of chili batches made a week.
Griffith said he feels very fortunate that the drive-in has continued to do well amid current conditions. He said the feeling has been bittersweet because he knows of other local businesses and restaurants that aren’t experiencing the same fortune as he is.
Griffith pointed just across the road to Due South BBQ, another locally-owned restaurant that closed due to the pandemic.
In addition to dine-in service, Due South — and its sister restaurant Fatback Soul Shack on the other end of town — frequently provides live entertainment to patrons.
“It’s hard to run something like that,” Griffith said while looking out the window of his kitchen. “I feel compassion toward my fellow restaurant owners.”
Owners of other modest drive-in restaurants in the New River Valley have also reported strong traffic amid the pandemic.
“It’s been crazy busy. We’re very blessed. It’s actually brought in new people who haven’t been here before,” said Shenna Viers, who owns Hank’s Drive-In on Lee Highway in Fairlawn. “Yesterday, today [Thursday] slowed a little, but up until then it has been kind of crazy.”
Viers, 57, said she’s glad to see that traffic to her drive-in has remained strong despite other nearby chain restaurants remaining open.
Viers has only owned Hank’s for a few years, but the drive-in was opened by her uncle in the early 1970s.
Like Dude’s, Hank’s substantially relies on carhops to bring orders out to waiting cars. Hank’s, however, differs slightly from its Christiansburg counterpart in that the Fairlawn eatery does provide 12 dine-in seats inside.
Viers said another way the drive-in has worked to sustain business recently is by encouraging patrons to call in their orders.
Ronnie Caudill, the owner of Tom’s Drive-In in Pulaski, said his morning business has been slower lately due to its recent loss of eat-in breakfast patrons and a drop off in deliveries to businesses that have significantly limited access to their buildings.
Caudill, however, said his drive-in has made up for the slower morning hours in the afternoon when its carhop orders and deliveries — including those to homes — increase.
“At the end of the day, the monetary take is still right in line with what we were doing before the pandemic hit. We may even be up just a little bit,” Caudill, 52, said.
Caudill said his drive-in has also started providing free meals to area children whose schools have closed. He said offerings to school children include pancakes, sausage patties and juice boxes.
“As long as I can afford to keep doing it, I’m going to do it,” he said. “But business is still good enough, and I still have enough.”
Caudill offered two reasons as to why he believes some small town drive-ins continue to survive and even thrive in some cases.
“Our food is all cooked when you order it,” he said. “Your food is fresh and hot, not pre-made, sitting around and warmed up for you to take out … I think the good food, being good, fresh and hot is what brings the people in.”
Secondly, drive-ins like his are firmly rooted in the community, Caudill said.
“Everybody here knows it’s a really old place,” he said. “Folks say ‘my parents used to eat here in the 70s and they talked about it.’ ”
That is certainly the case for Trish Waltz, a Floyd resident.
“It’s always been a family favorite for us, and we want to support them while they’re going through this hard time,” Waltz, 38, said one morning while waiting for her order at Dude’s.
Waltz owns Southern Sass Boutique, a relatively new store in Riner that specializes in clothing for plus-size women. She said her business, which opened about two months ago, was required to close due to not being considered essential.
“It’s hitting us a little bit hard because we invested all the money to open up and now we’re having to close down,” she said. “It’s been a roller coaster ride the past few weeks .... but we’ve been coming to Dude’s since I was a kid. I try to support them whenever I’m in town.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.