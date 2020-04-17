CHRISTIANSBURG — A new intersection is open between the U.S. 460 interchange and the intersection of North Franklin and Cambria streets.
The new intersection, which includes a stop light, is part of an ongoing $8.5 million project that is bringing a string of improvements to the stretch of North Franklin between Cambria and Independence Boulevard.
The project, among other goals, aims to reduce congestion and confusion in the area immediately around the intersection of North Franklin and Cambria.
The new design allows motorists who are traveling on North Franklin and coming from the direction of the New River Valley Mall to more directly turn left on Cambria.
Previously, those same motorists who looked to turn left on Cambria would first exit North Franklin before turning left in front of the Christiansburg Recreation Center. That requirement contributed to traffic backups and cars being hemmed-in in the rec center parking lot.
The new intersection also led to the removal of a barrier that previously separated motorists coming from the mall area and those exiting the U.S. 460 bypass. Those two streams of southbound traffic now no longer arrive at the intersection of Cambria and North Franklin at the same time.
While he’s unsure if the project will remove all the issues around Cambria and North Franklin, it will reduce the dangers, Mayor Mike Barber said.
“If somebody wasn’t paying attention, it certainly wasn’t the safest thing we had,” Barber said, referring to the old design. “Is it ever going to be great? No. But when that intersection opened 19, 20 years ago, somewhere in that area, it was rated a D-minus by the state.”
Barber said the project is expected to improve that grade.
The project is being mostly funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program, but roughly $13,000 is being footed by the town of Christiansburg.
Smart Scale is a competitive program that offers state funding to local transportation projects.
Other additions to come from the work on North Franklin include another traffic light going live at a new intersection near the Waffle House. The new intersection itself has been open for months.
“We anticipate the Patricks Way signal to be operational in the next couple of weeks and will post a notification on our website as we get a more definite time frame,” town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt wrote in an email.
Other improvements include the addition of sidewalks on both sides of North Franklin between Cambria and Independence.
The entire project is expected to be done by late June, Demmitt said. The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t affected the construction schedules, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.