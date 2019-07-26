DUBLIN — One of Pulaski County’s biggest annual attractions has been a family affair for as long as Malcolm Boothe can remember.
Boothe, 62, the president of the New River Valley Fairgrounds, said he’s been involved with the nonprofit that hosts the fair since he was a kid and on its board since he was in his 20s.
“It’s part of your heritage,” Boothe said. “It’s what we do as country people. When you’re raised in it, you raise your kids in it and they raise theirs in it. There are multiple families here where we are dealing with the fourth generation of that family.”
The fair began Monday and culminates with the “release of all animals” Saturday night at 9 p.m., according to the fair website’s schedule of events.
Boothe said he’s lost track of just how many fairs there have been, but he got his start working on the grounds as a kid because his parents were involved with the nonprofit.
“It’s either the 60th or the 63rd — is that right?” he asked friends and family as they prepared for the horse pull at Bud Walsh Arena Tuesday evening.
His longtime friend and vice president of the organization, Pat Worrell, 74, has been involved just as long as Boothe has, maybe longer. The retired school bus driver was accompanied by some of her children and grandchildren who also are involved with the fair’s operations.
Worrell’s son, David, an auto mechanics teacher at Pulaski High School, said he, his wife and children do whatever they can to help out with the event.
“When you’ve done it every year, you look forward to it,” he said. “You may only see some of these people once or twice a year and it’s a special event that we all take pride in,” he said.
Boothe didn’t know exactly how many people had showed up early Thursday afternoon but felt safe saying thousands had come to enjoy the rides, food and the many agricultural events.
“Like Pat said, this is still very much an agricultural fair,” Boothe said. “I grew up on a farm not far from here and we pride ourselves on those events and developing the youth participation to keep those traditions going.”
The fair hosts a variety of youth competitions such as a matching costume contest with cows and goats as well as art contests with a produce theme. Other contests such as the horse pull, where teams of horses pull sleds weighing at least 3,000 pounds, depending on the size of the horses, draw large crowds.
Austin Chaff, representing his grandfather’s farm, Spurlock Creek Farm from Floyd County, was one of the first teams to compete in the competition. When asked how long his family had been participating in the fair’s events, his answer was short and sweet.
“Way before I was born, that’s all I know,” he said with a smile.
For more information about the final day’s events, visit www.nrvfair.com.