More than a dozen staff at Carilion’s Roanoke County COVID-19 testing center will get messages of support from Chinese residents of the New River Valley over the next several days — and a free lunch.
The project is part of a COVID-19 Support Fund food program organized through the Carilion Clinic Foundation.
“It’s a way we can tell them that we are thinking of them,” said Min Wang, a Blacksburg IT professional who helped raise funds for the lunches through the NRV Chinese Community committee.
Along with the food each day for 10 days will come a note: “Our Chinese community very much appreciates what all our health care workers are doing, and that we are all together in this battle against coronavirus.”
Wang, who works for Carilion, reached out to the foundation to ask how the NRV group could help health care workers on the front lines of COVID-19 response.
“They felt particularly eager to get involved because they have so many family members who were suffering,” Chief Development Officer Kay Strickland said. The group’s desire to show solidarity with those suffering in their adopted country, America, “touched my heart,” she said.
The NRV Chinese Community came together back in January as the coronavirus began to spread in Wuhan, China, out of concern for their friends and relatives back in their home country, Wang said. As a group, they monitored the situation and exchanged information about the disease — from symptoms of COVID-19 to its effects on the medical system.
Wang said a friend of hers lost two uncles to coronavirus. The men lived in suburbs of Wuhan, and hospitals there were so overwhelmed neither man could get treatment.
“When it started in the U.S., we thought we probably had more information regarding the disease just by talking to our friends and relatives and family in China, so that’s how we formed this group,” she said. “Then we started to discuss, as a community, maybe we could start to help.”
Originally, the group worked to donate personal protective equipment for local health care workers, including medical-grade masks, Wang said. They started a collection drive for useful items, including masks, and donated them.
Then they started raising money with hopes of buying or importing more equipment, raising about $4,600 for the effort, she said.
Nationally, other Chinese communities and associations have come together to raise funds and even to import masks from China to help struggling heath care facilities in hard-hit states like New York and New Jersey.
But when the NRV group tried to find more masks to buy, the enormity of the task became apparent. Wang said despite copious research the group didn’t have the expertise to ensure they could order the right kinds of masks from China for U.S. medical settings. Even if they could find the right equipment, shipping costs would be prohibitive.
But if they couldn’t get masks, “maybe there’s other ways we can show our support and our love to the health care workers,” Wang said.
That’s when the group approached Strickland, who identified the 15-member testing center staff as a group that could use support. That staff works long days in relative isolation at a repurposed medical facility in Roanoke County to process coronavirus tests.
The staff can’t leave the site during their shift to get lunch, Strickland said. So the NRV Chinese Community used some of their funding to buy 10 days’ worth of boxed lunches for them.
With support from other donors, Strickland said, the foundation has arranged other food gifts, including ones for the environmental services staff that cleans Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Using a centralized approach, the foundation is able to spread the donations across the Carilion system, Strickland said.
Many people want to help, Strickland said. And the foundation can help identify outlets for that generosity.
For more information on donations to Carilion’s COVID-19 Support Fund, visit https://carilionfoundation.org/give.
