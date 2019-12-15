CHRISTIANSBURG — The new traffic light at the intersection of Roanoke Street and Falling Branch Road is scheduled to be operational by Monday, according to town officials.
The traffic light is part of a $1.8 million project that aligns that intersection with a new entrance to the Gateway Plaza Shopping Center — which, among other tenants, is home to one of Christiansburg’s two Food Lion grocery stores.
The light is scheduled to go to flash mode throughout the weekend before becoming fully operational on Monday, town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt said this past week.
While the light will go into use, work on other parts of the project will continue.
“The contractor is working on the medians and will keep the turn lanes closed during this work,” Demmitt said, referring to the turn lanes that drivers will use to either enter the shopping center or turn onto Falling Branch.
Additionally, the contractor will install temporary striping after the traffic signal goes live to show lane configurations, Demmitt said.
The Gateway Plaza belongs to Hash Group LLC, a real estate firm affiliated with Shelor Motor Mile.
Of the project’s $1.8 million budget, $678,350 is from a matching fund program under the Virginia Department of Transportation. The shopping center’s owner is contributing $150,000 toward the project.
The revamped intersection is near some currently vacant town-owned land that is being reserved for the construction of a second Christiansburg fire station. That land is located between Dude’s Drive-In and Danny’s Pawn Shop.
Christiansburg officials have said that another station will expand the fire department’s coverage area and will allow homeowners in the expanded coverage area to receive more favorable insurance rates.
The intersection is also among a handful of ongoing road projects in town.
A little farther north, a variety of improvements are being made to the part of North Franklin Street between the U.S. 460 interchange and Independence Boulevard.
Part of an $8.5 million project, work includes the addition of a new intersection and traffic light between the interchange and the intersection of North Franklin and Cambria Street. That addition will allow drivers — whether they are coming from the mall, Blacksburg or Interstate 81 — to turn right or left on Cambria.
The road for the new intersection has been paved, but has not been opened yet.
Another change is the addition of a traffic light at the intersection of North Franklin and a new road that just over a week ago replaced Patrick’s Way — the road right in front of the Waffle House.
The traffic light hasn’t been installed yet, but stop signs have been added to both ends of the new road.
