In the growing New River Valley, where meals and sales tax fuels governmental budgets, officials are wary of what may be coming.
The coronavirus pandemic will keep thousands of students from returning to campuses for weeks, if not months. Restaurants are being held to takeout orders, if they’re open at all. Other businesses are curbing their hours or closing.
The state also announced an extension of personal and business tax filings by a month — to June 1. So that will further delay revenue payments.
While they said last week that it’s still too early to tell, Blacksburg and Christiansburg officials acknowledge decreased business over the next few weeks and possibly months could have a notable budget impact.
“We are anticipating reduced revenue in meals, lodging and sales taxes and taking those updated projects into account for both this current fiscal year and next,” Christiansburg spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt wrote in an email. “This is an unprecedented and stressful time for everyone, but certainly for those in the hospitality business, and we are supportive of the state’s decision to take these measures to help businesses during this time.”
Christiansburg Town Council on Tuesday is scheduled to review a measure waiving late payment penalties and interest on meals and lodging tax returns.
Blacksburg Town Manager Marc Verniel said it is dealing with the expected reduction in sales tax revenue the same way it’s now handling the expected drop in meals and lodging tax money: Holding off on some purchases of new equipment and cash-funded capital projects, among a few measures.
Also, Verniel said the town began cutting businesses a break before the state did by temporarily waiving late payment penalties and interests on meals and lodging tax returns.
While he acknowledges that the state’s decision will impact sales tax revenue, Verniel said the move should help local businesses cope with the drop in sales they’re experiencing.
“We are supportive of anything local, state or federal government can do to help businesses get through this,” Verniel said.
Officials with both towns say the revenue from meals and sales taxes are the most sensitive to current economic conditions.
The $9 million Blacksburg gets from its real estate tax makes up a quarter of the general fund budget that pays for day-to-day operations such as police and general administration, according to figures in the current year’s budget. But its meals tax brings $5.9 million, or nearly 17% of its general fund, based on the latest numbers. When combined, however, the meals, lodging and sales taxes make up a quarter of the town’s general fund, or $9 million.
Christiansburg’s meals tax alone is one of its single-largest sources of revenue, bringing the town $7.3 million, according to budget figures. The town’s real estate tax falls just behind with $4.8 million.
“We still don’t have a good feel for what we’re potentially dealing with. However, my understanding is the town manager and his staff are taking this into account with the draft budget,” Christiansburg Councilman Brad Stipes said. “I think we’re in historic times right now. Actually, historically uncharted waters as far as something of this magnitude.”
Stipes said the pandemic’s potential effect on the tax rolls perhaps isn’t the biggest concern at the moment.
“There are a full spectrum of concerns related to this outbreak. However, at this time, our single highest concern should be public safety, health and welfare,” he said. “That is what I believe should be our primary focus. These other related issues, they will need to be addressed and dealt with. However, first and foremost is the welfare of the community.”
Christiansburg’s overall general fund revenues for the fiscal year that begins July 1 were already forecasted to be down 5%, according to a draft of the new budget.
The draft document points out that Christiansburg Town Council years ago approved a policy requiring the town to keep an unassigned fund balance that is between 30% and 45% of all operating expenses. The policy was established to provide the town with the money to sustain essential services and operations during exceptionally difficult periods such as the one expected in the upcoming months.
Christiansburg’s ending unassigned fund balance for the next fiscal year should remain at just under 40% of the general fund if revenue forecasts hold up, according to the draft budget.
For Blacksburg, Verniel is recommending town council to adopt the proposed budget as is and make any necessary changes after July “based on what the reality is after that point.”
Verniel said the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may very well continue until next fiscal year.
“But it’s hard to predict what those are going to be at this point,” he said.
Radford — a locality with approximately 10,000 more residents when the university’s in session — also faces potential revenue shortfalls for the foreseeable future.
While the city is in the beginning stages of looking at how COVID-19 could affect the upcoming budget, mayor David Horton said city management is exploring various cost-saving measures and weighing options on how reserve funds can be used to make up for revenue losses.
Horton said the city has spent the past two years working to restore reserves that had been depleted over the last several years.
“We’ve got rainy day funds and it’s raining,” he said Thursday. “I feel good about where we are.”
While the mayor acknowledged that the situation is uncharted waters for everyone, he voiced some optimism.
“I feel confident we can weather the storm and come out okay,” Horton said.
Despite the unforeseen hiccups, Radford doesn’t plan on delaying its budget process, according to City Manager David Ridpath.
Ridpath is hoping to cut expenses before considering dipping into the city’s reserve funds, he wrote in an email Thursday.
Staff writer Sam Wall contributed to this report.
