Radford announced Friday that Jeffrey Dodson Jr. will be the city's next police chief.
Dodson replaces Angie Frye, who became interim chief following former Radford Police Chief Don Goodman’s retirement about a year ago.
Dodson is set to begin his duties on Jan. 8.
“I am honored and excited to serve as the Radford City police chief,” Dodson said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing the great work done by my predecessor Chief Goodman, who retired in January 2019.”
Dodson, 36, has spent 16 years on the Culpeper Police Department, where he moved from patrol officer to police lieutenant, according to the Radford announcement. The roles he occupied during his career include public information officer, overseeing a street crimes and internal affairs investigations division and assisting with the development of a community policing unit in Culpeper, according to the announcement.
Dodson’s academic background includes a master’s degree in criminal justice management from St. Leo University in Florida and a bachelor's in science in management and leadership form Bluefield College, according to the city.
Dodson touted his experience in community policing and crime prevention.
Dodson was selected following a three-month search that was aided by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation. The process involved several rounds of interviews.
“His strong background of progressive leadership training, academic education, police management and supervisor assignments will be an asset to our police department,” Radford City Manager David Ridpath said. “Jeff has a keen eye on community policing and connections to the public, qualities that are important to our community.”
Radford Mayor David Horton also praised Dodson’s background in community policing and voiced appreciation for Frye’s interim service throughout 2019.
“In this role and as deputy chief, she has helped Radford stay a safe place to live and work,” Horton said.
Dodson's starting salary will be $90,000, according to city spokeswoman Jenni Wilder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.