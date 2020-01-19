PRICES FORK — Although Moon Hollow Brewing Company doesn’t officially open until Friday, Jan. 24, folks have been checking for months on the progress of the brew pub going into the old community school.
The residents living just feet away from the brewery in senior apartments carved from old classrooms are especially eager to see the taproom open, says brewer Hannah Lester.
“They’re really excited about the brewery,” Lester said. “I feel like I don’t deserve all the praise and love they’ve been giving me.”
The community is keen to sample Lester’s assortment of German and Belgian style craft beers as well as her raspberry beer brewed from local berries. They want to try Lester’s personal invention, beet beer. They’re also awaiting the brewery as a community space where they can chat and play board games while enjoying a brew or a homemade nonalcoholic soda. Food trucks and caterers will be supplying the eats.
For months, Lester has been installing equipment, plotting the layout of the taproom, and amassing grain, hops, and other ingredients. The brewery, named after a nearby hollow on Price Mountain, will join Rising Silo and Eastern Divide as owner Pat Bixler’s third Blacksburg brewery.
“We brewers are a team; we’re not competing with each other. In fact, we help each other out some days. We’re offering different beers that we hope people will want to try,” Lester said.
Lester has attended the University of California-Davis’ intensive course in brewing science and recently won a Pink Boots Society scholarship to study brewing in Belgium and Holland in May. Pink Boots is an international society for women in the beer industry. In the European brewing course, Lester will work with beer-industry women from three continents, but in her home state she’s only met a handful of female brewers.
“There aren’t many of us,” she said. “The beer industry has a history of being male dominated. There was the idea that men drank beer, especially very bitter beers, and women drank wine. That’s changing.”
Lester, 28, was introduced to home brewing by an uncle and has been brewing her own beers for seven years. With an undergraduate degree in psychology from Vanderbilt University under her belt, Lester followed her parents to Blacksburg. She was immediately attracted to Rising Silo brewery based at Blacksburg’s Glade Road Growing farm.
“I really liked what they were doing and decided I had to be there,” Lester said. “I told Greg [Zielske], the brewer, that I’d help any way I could. ‘You don’t have to pay me,’ I told him. ‘Just let me hang out.’”
Rising Silo did pay her. Lester started out four years ago as a part-time server, advancing to brewer of their nonalcoholic products, such as kombucha, ginger beer, sodas and cold brew coffee, and then beer. She was promoted to full-time taproom manager, which meant adding grunt work such as keg cleaning to her duties.
“People ask me how much of brewing is art and how much is science, and I have to say it’s at least three quarters cleaning,” Lester said, “and some bits of methodology, science and creativity.”
Lester intends to spend as much time as she can in the brewery when the taproom is open, so customers can observe a brewer at work. Unlike chefs, brewers have no identifiable outfit, but they’re often clad in boots, usually with steel toes in case they drop a 50-pound bag of grain on their feet.
Beer making is essentially three main steps, all of them dealing with liquids, Lester says. It looks more complicated, especially with the crucial and frequent readings Lester takes during the process. She has to decide when the brew is ready to cool, when to add yeast, when to “crash” the yeast or make it drop to the bottom of the beer for extraction. Everything is a delicate balance of processes that affect the taste of the finished product.
Beer is made from four core ingredients: grain, water, hops and yeast. The basic idea is to mix the grain into a mash with hot water, then extract the sugars from the grain to form a syrupy liquid called wort. The wort is brewed with hops, which add the bitter flavor and act as a stabilizing agent. During the fermentation phase, yeast works on the wort to create alcohol and carbon dioxide — in other words, the beer. Flavorful botanicals, such as lavender or juniper, are added at the end of the fermentation process.
Lester disposes of the main wastes – the leftover grain remnants – sustainably. She gives them to a farmer friend to feed his cows. And, no, the cows don’t get drunk. Fermentation happens later in the process, when yeast is added to the wort.
When Moon Hollow Brewing is fully up to speed, Lester will be brewing four days a week — about 40 kegs or 600 gallons. A pint of the custom brewed craft beer will sell for $5-$6. A Hefeweizen German-style beer and a Saisone Belgian pale ale are already kegged in the cooler.
Lester acknowledges that craft beer is always a little different batch to batch. So many variables go into its taste.
“It’s always better than mass-produced because it’s fresh,” she said. “It’s fresh and I control its temperature. It never gets hot or stale traveling across the country. It still has the flavor because it’s not pasteurized like crazy.”
Moon Hollow Brewing is located in the back of the former Price’s Fork School and will be open Thursday through Sunday. For more information, check www.facebook.com/pg/Moon-Hollow-Brewing.
