CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, on a 5-2 vote this week, reduced the public comment and public hearing periods for residents from five to four minutes per speaker.
Some supervisors said they supported reducing the speaking time due to a few times in the past year when board meetings went into the late night hours.
An exceptionally late meeting occurred on Dec. 16 when hundreds turned out to ask the board to declare Montgomery County a Second Amendment sanctuary. The meeting involved hours of public comment.
The meeting, which ultimately saw supervisors narrowly reject the sanctuary declaration, didn’t adjourn until about 1:30 the following morning.
The initial proposal Monday was to reduce the speaking period to three minutes, but most supervisors agreed on four minutes after some raised concerns about whether three minutes was sufficient for a public comment.
“Three minutes wasn’t enough time,” Supervisor Mary Biggs, a Democrat, said after recalling that the five minutes practice had been in place for 20 years. “You have to really practice your speech to say what you want to say in three minutes. Three minutes goes by really fast.”
Democrat April DeMotts, who proposed the four minutes as a compromise, said she understands the desire to reduce the speaking time because she knows of some people in the community who had to forgo speaking on an issue due to having to go home before the public comment period ended.
“They wanted to speak, but they just weren’t able to because public comments went on for so long,” DeMotts said.
Republican Supervisor Darrell Sheppard said he favored reducing the limit due, in part, to his knowledge of other Virginia municipal bodies that don’t provide five minutes to citizens for comments.
“I am willing to compromise to four,” Republican board chairman Steve Fijalkowski said. “It’s more important that more get to speak than it is for an individual to speak longer.”
The reduction of the speaking time limit to four minutes passed on a 5-2 vote. Biggs and Supervisor Sara Bohn, a Democrat, cast the opposing votes.
Bohn said before voting that exceptionally late meetings haven’t occurred frequently enough to warrant a revision of the speaking times.
“I think citizens deserve to be heard,” she said.
While she voted in favor of the four minutes, board newcomer and Republican Supervisor Sherri Blevins voiced support for the five-minute limit.
“If citizens want to speak five minutes, that’s what we’re here to do,” Blevins said before voting Monday. “We’re here to listen. We should keep it at five minutes.”
Each board of supervisors meetings reserves time for a public comment period, when citizens are invited to voice their views on any issue. One rule of public comments is that supervisors are barred from responding to speakers.
Public hearings are similar to public comments, except that they are mandated to allow citizens to address select issues being considered by the board. Those issues typically include ordinance changes, a rezoning, a proposed tax increase or the county budget.
