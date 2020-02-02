CHRISTIANSBURG — Early figures for the fiscal year that begins July 1 show that Montgomery County is set receive $3.6 million in new revenue from local taxes and fees, an amount that the locality’s officials say is above normal.
That amount was among various revenue estimates that county Budget Manager Marc Magruder presented to the board of supervisors this past week. The figures came on the heels of Montgomery County schools Superintendent Mark Miear unveiling a proposed budget that, among other things, calls for an average 3% pay raise for teachers.
Historically, undesignated revenue — tax money collected from local real estate, personal property, retail activity and utility bills — has grown by about $2 million each year, according to the county. Over the past five years, that growth has ranged from as low as $1.4 million to as high as $2.6 million.
Budget staff told supervisors that the county is experiencing above normal growth in categories such as collections of back taxes, overall real estate values and assessments of personal property (belongings such as cars, business furniture and machinery).
County officials praised the recent efforts of Treasurer Helen St. Clair, who they said has aggressively pursued back taxes since taking office last year.
The county, for the current fiscal year that ends June 30, expects $1.2 million more than previously estimated from delinquent tax collections.
“I think she’s doing a pretty amazing job,” Supervisor April DeMotts said of St. Clair.
St. Clair, a Republican, assumed her current job almost exactly a year ago when former Treasurer Richard Shelton, a Democrat, retired and picked her to serve out the remainder of his unfinished term. St. Clair secured the position for another four years after winning this past November’s election.
County officials shed light on the issue of back taxes in 2018 — when Shelton was still in office — when they learned at the time that a tax sale hadn’t been performed since August 2007. Tax sales are initiated when the county has exhausted all efforts to collect back taxes on certain properties.
Back taxes were among the issues behind a controversial and ultimately unsuccessful push two years ago to turn the elected jobs of treasurer and commissioner of the revenue into appointed positions that would operate under county administration.
Another area the county is currently seeing significant growth in is personal property assessments.
This past week’s revenue presentation reported that heavy equipment value has been added due to the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The expansion of two large companies — which weren’t named in the presentation — resulted in the addition of machinery and tools equipment.
Additionally, 24% more businesses added new taxable equipment over the previous year.
However, what the early revenue estimates mean in terms of the county’s budget — including the schools’ budget — is still unclear.
“The revenue is great, but until you have it in hand, you really can’t spend it,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said, noting revenue estimates still aren’t final.
County Administrator Craig Meadows isn’t slated to unveil the next fiscal year’s proposed budget for another month. That budget will show exactly how the county is looking to spend its money, including how much it suggests the schools should have.
Miear’s proposed budget requests an additional $1.5 million from the county. In addition to the 3% raise, he’s proposing to set the salaries of all full-time operations and maintenance staff to at least $13 an hour. He’s also proposing 10 new positions, including one that would go toward the establishment of a new pharmacy tech program.
Magruder also told supervisors this past week that they may want to use at least some of the expected revenue increase as an opportunity to bank some reserve funds.
The presentation noted that some of the revenues, such as the back tax collections, won’t automatically carry over to future years. There were also concerns raised about the Federal Reserve causing interest rate changes that are expected to reduce the county’s interest earnings next fiscal year.
Magruder further raised concerns about the potential of a recession occurring within the next year or so.
“I could see, if we’re not careful, how we could get ourselves in a bind,” Fijalkowski said. “We don’t want to look at this as some sort of pot of gold.”
