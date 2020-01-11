CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County School Board members Gunin Kiran and Marti Graham will, respectively, serve another year as chairwoman and vice chairwoman.
For Kiran, 2020 will mark her fifth consecutive year as chairwoman, a position that pays an annual salary of $9,200. The remaining board members earn a salary of $7,200.
Kiran’s selection as chairwoman Tuesday night passed on a 7-0 vote. Graham’s selection as vice chairwoman passed on a 6-1 vote — board member Penny Franklin cast the sole opposing vote.
“I am honored to be nominated for another year to serve as a chairwoman … and happy to receive the trust of all of my fellow board members to be able to do that,” Kiran said.
Among other responsibilities, the chairwoman assists the superintendent in planning each board meeting agenda and presides over each of them. The vice chairwoman stands in whenever the chairwoman is absent.
On her selection as vice chairwoman, Graham said: “It’s an honor to be elected by the school board as the vice chair. The role ... may be less visible to the public, but is critical in the operation of the board and the partnership between the school board and other elected bodies, including the board of supervisors and our two towns.”
Kiran said one of the priorities this year will be pushing for another teacher salary increase.
“Unfortunately our governor’s plan only included [a] salary increase for the second year,” Kiran said. “On Monday we will be in Richmond talking to our legislators to advocate [for a] teacher salary increase.”
Graham also identified teacher pay as one of her priorities.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget would allocate $145 million to provide teachers and support staff with a 3% pay raise. The raise, however, would go into effect during the second year of the biennium, or the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2021.
Teacher pay has been an ongoing issue within Montgomery County Public Schools due to the fact that the division, up until this school year, lagged behind several others in the region with beginner teacher pay.
Last year, MCPS managed to grant employees an average 3.5% raise with the aid of state funding. In 2018, the school district granted teachers a 1.5% pay increase to help with the increased cost of living and to correct overdue raises based on years of experience.
Kiran said something else she is looking forward to are the groundbreaking for the renovations and expansions of Christiansburg Elementary, Christiansburg Primary and Belview Elementary schools.
Those schools are part of the Christiansburg strand, which has long dealt with overcrowding.
MCPS is looking to do the three elementary school projects under the guidelines of the state’s Public-Private Education and Infrastructure Act, which allows private firms to manage key aspects such as construction and architectural work.
The PPEA’s advantage, MCPS officials have said, is that the process can speed up and lessen the costs of government projects.
Most of the cost for the three upcoming elementary school projects will immediately be paid with debt. The rest, about $5 million, will be paid with county cash.
MCPS has received proposals from two companies on the Christiansburg elementary school projects — one from Branch Builds in Roanoke and another from the Salem-based G&H Contracting. The school board has yet to officially decide which proposal it will accept.
Christiansburg High School was also previously part of the school district’s current PPEA items, but was pulled from the series last year after school officials decided they wanted more flexibility with the project.
Some school board members this past fall said they have time to consider other options for Christiansburg High due to the fact that the renovation and expansion of that school isn’t slated to start for at least a few years.
The school board, however, has said Christiansburg High is still a top priority and that they intend to complete that project under the general timeline that has been set out for it. That work is expected to cost $70 million.
