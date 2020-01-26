CHRISTIANSBURG — A proposed flow control ordinance poses a conundrum for Montgomery County.
Does the county’s Board of Supervisors pass it with the assumption they won’t have to dip more into taxpayers’ pockets in the near future? Or does the county vote down the ordinance and run the risk of challenges such as local apartment complexes raising rents?
Those two competing issues were highlighted by several speakers during a recent public hearing.
The ordinance, which supervisors are expected to vote on soon, would require that garbage collected would only be delivered to facilities operated by the Montgomery Regional Solid Waste Authority — with the exception of recyclable materials and manufacturing and construction waste.
The proposal has received pushback from the Virginia Waste Industries Association, which argues that the law would create a waste disposal monopoly in the county by no longer allowing private collectors to dispose of waste at facilities of their choice.
The VWIA, which represents 41 private garbage collectors, is being represented in the matter by law firm Gentry Locke, which has pointed out that the MRSWA’s tipping fee of $54.50 per ton is approximately $22 higher than the one charged by the New River Resource Authority landfill near Dublin.
Customers of VWIA companies include hotels, restaurants and apartment complexes.
Some Montgomery County officials, however, have said that flow control would lead to increased waste tonnage for the MRSWA, which would then be able to lower its fees. MRSWA Executive Director Alan Cummins recently warned that lesser waste to manage could result in the authority raising its fees to maintain operations at current levels.
Some county officials have said those higher costs could then be passed on to local residents either via higher waste and recycling bills or a tax increase.
“If flow control doesn’t pass, there’s going to need to be a tax increase … and it’s not going to be for new schools, it’s not going to be for teacher pay raises,” Blacksburg attorney and former county Supervisor Chris Tuck said during the recent public hearing on flow control. “It’s a fairly simple process. You have fixed costs: cost of the equipment and cost of employees. The more waste goes into that facility, that drives costs down.”
Cummins, who also spoke at the public hearing, previously said that the MRSWA has an incentive to keep costs low due to the fact that its largest users are its member jurisdictions of Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Montgomery County. Those jurisdictions, he said, appoint representatives to the authority’s board of directors.
Despite the arguments in favor of the ordinance, flow control has opponents beyond the VWIA. Those opponents include local apartment tenants serviced by private waste collection companies.
Jake Petzold, a county resident, told supervisors the waste companies could pass on the increased costs to apartment and townhome communities.
“The fear is quite simple,” he said. “If Montgomery County controls all solid waste, then Montgomery County controls the price for all material solid waste.”
Nick Bundren, a Blacksburg renter, is another tenant concerned about higher waste fees translating to increased rent. He said it’s a particular concern in Blacksburg where rents are generally higher than the rest of the surrounding area.
“As a college student, this would cripple me financially,” he told supervisors. “Do you really want higher rent in Blacksburg? If you vote in favor of flow control, that means you do.”
Bundren took issue with what he said is a perception that Virginia Tech students don’t pay property taxes and therefore don’t contribute financially. He said Blacksburg would take an economic hit if a wave of students decided to rent in neighboring localities.
“Who are the ones going to the bars three times a week, working in locally owned businesses and going out to restaurants,” he said, adding that he has friends who moved to Christiansburg and commute to Blacksburg to attend class. “Is Christiansburg really prepared to receive a mass influx of Tech students?”
The flow control ordinance is also receiving direct pushback from some companies.
Ashleigh Garnes, the general manager for the Christiansburg-based Container First Services Blue Ridge Hauling, told supervisors that the ordinance appears to discourage the free market.
“Instead of applauding a business for doing a great job, the local government is punishing them because it’s the fastest and easiest way to make up dollars in the county’s budget,” Garnes said. “It’s a short-term fix to a long-term problem. Competition is the American way. As citizens of the Commonwealth, we thrive on it.”
Some, however, disagreed with the argument that flow control would hurt waste companies, particularly the smaller ones.
Joe Benedetto, the president of Recycling & Disposal Solutions — or RDS — said the absence of flow control gives larger companies greater control of where waste is disposed. He said those companies can then use that advantage to freely raise rates.
“The small guys can’t compete with large private equity firms unless there’s a competitive and level-playing field for trash disposal,” said Benedetto, whose company has two locations in the Roanoke area. “It in effect allows private equity to create a monopoly.”
Montgomery County’s transfer station takes in single-stream recycling before it’s transported to the RDS facility in Roanoke. Household and commercial trash disposed of at the station is ultimately taken to the landfill near Dublin.
Another function of the MRSWA is finding markets for commodities such as shredded paper, cardboard, aluminum cans and books. The authority also takes in waste such as batteries, light bulbs, computers and televisions at no cost to the public and then transfers them to companies that specialize in collecting those kinds of refuse.
Cummins disputes the claim that flow control would lead the county to create a monopoly. The ordinance would only affect common business waste, not recyclables and construction and manufacturing waste, he said.
Cummins said the ordinance would also prevent the authority from enacting steep tipping fee increases. He said that fee has only increased by $1.50 over the past 25 years.
A date for a vote on the proposed county ordinance has not been set, according to county spokeswoman Jennifer Harris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.