CHRISTIANSBURG — Expanding the availability of high-speed internet should continue during the COVID-19 pandemic, Montgomery County officials say.
“It’s created a sense of urgency. It’s made it even more obvious. When you have all these school kids who have to take their entire lessons at home on chromebooks … you got to have broadband to do that,” county Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said.
Supervisors recently received the final report on an assessment of high-speed internet across the county and the neighboring city of Radford. The report was prepared by engineering and architectural firm Thompson & Litton and the Blue Ridge Advisory Services Group, a telecom and energy consultant.
Among other key points, the assessment found that the portion of the Montgomery County and Radford population unserved by high-speed internet falls at 7.6%, which is slightly above the national rate of 6%.
The report describes that finding as surprising due to the view that the Montgomery County area is a hub of innovation, economic development and growth in Southwest Virginia. The report points out that the area is home to world class academic and research institutions such as Virginia Tech.
In addition to providing broadband to school-age children, the report says another objective identified by Montgomery leadership is that so-called knowledge workers must have ubiquitous access to high-speed internet.
“Montgomery County is rich in fiber optic deployments,” the report reads. “At least five companies have fiber optic backbones that traverse the county.”
Still, that hasn’t prevented some residents from having poor internet service, said Bob Picchi, who formed the Blue Ridge Advisory Services Group.
Picchi told supervisors that he “heard story after story of individuals who live in very attractive communities in the county and have a complete dearth of broadband.”
One person, Picchi said, had access to decent wireless coverage but was constrained by data caps that led to their service being throttled down when they hit a peak. To get around that issue, he said, the person bought three wireless subscriptions and would switch cell phones after maxing out one device’s data plan.
“It’s just not acceptable in this current environment,” Picchi said.
The report identifies 41 local communities — totaling just over 9,000 households — that have been deemed either unserved or underserved.
Skip Skinner, who’s part of the BRASG team with Picchi, said underserved, for the assessment’s purposes, describes places where available download speeds are somewhere between 10 and 25 megabits per second. He said the Federal Communications Commission considers broadband to be a minimum download speed of 25 megabits per second.
Unserved communities, Skinner said, are the ones that fall even further below the internet speed threshold of underserved communities and include places that have no access.
The report used a scoring system to rank the communities that theoretically should be addressed first. The scoring relied on criteria such as whether a community is considered unserved or underserved, the number of households in that community, percentage of children in a household and the estimated cost per household to expand broadband.
Among the highest ranked communities are a section of Christiansburg around South Franklin Street and south of Interstate 81 and Shawsville. Among the lowest ranked communities are the Blacksburg Country Club area and Ellett Valley.
The report points out that broadband deployment generally costs less the greater a community’s housing density is. The report estimates the capital cost to address the issue in the Montgomery County area would be approximately $7 million if the solution completely depended on wireless deployment and $31 million if it entirely used fiber.
Fiber is the technology that can deliver the premium speed of 1 gigabit per second.
While wireless costs less to deploy, it does have much lower network reliability and performance, according to the report. The area, however, can expect a mixture of fiber and wireless deployments due to factors such as different community densities and topography, the report says.
As far as the next immediate steps, the report suggests that the county designate an individual to address the broadband issue. The report also recommends that the county consider either forming or joining an authority, which would provide access to funds through the Virginia Resources Authority.
The VRA provides financing for infrastructure projects, with broadband being an area of interest for the state organization, the report says.
Some supervisors said finding grants is key at this time due to the financial constraints that the pandemic placed on the county.
“I really support the idea of having one person who we would employ, that would be the person looking out for this particular issue as we go forward,” Supervisor Mary Biggs said.
At least a few other supervisors supported the concept of an authority.
Fijalkowski, however, said the county doesn’t need to wait on an authority to appoint a person to begin tackling the issue and looking for funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.