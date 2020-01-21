The new year brought leadership changes to the governing bodies of Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Montgomery County.
On Tuesday, both the Blacksburg and Christiansburg town councils selected new vice mayors.
The Christiansburg Town Council, on a 4-1 vote, selected Councilwoman Merissa Sachs as its vice mayor. Councilwoman Johana Hicks cast the only opposing vote. Sachs abstained.
Sachs began her current term in January 2018 and was a newcomer to council at the time.
Christiansburg Town Council members each earn an annual salary of $5,446. The mayor earns an annual salary of $7,252.
“I’d like to thank Councilman [Steve] Huppert for his service in this position and nomination,” Sachs wrote in an email. “I am humbled and honored to serve as vice mayor for our great town. The duties of council are surely a group effort and I am grateful to be part of this inspiring team. During the last two years of my time on council, we have built so much together with our constituents, town staff, current and prior council, including our mayor.”
Also on Tuesday, Blacksburg Councilman Michael Sutphin was named vice mayor.
Sutphin, first elected to council about eight years ago when he was 27 years old, said he has seen his duties grow over the years. He pointed to his service over the past two years on the town Planning Commission.
Sutphin said he looks forward to serving Blacksburg in his new role of vice mayor. He said he’s long believed that he brings a diverse perspective due to the fact that he came to Blacksburg as a Virginia Tech student and has chosen to remain in the community.
“I bring a perspective as a young professional,” Sutphin said.
Sutphin said he also believes that he can provide useful perspectives on the issues of student housing and Virginia Tech’s growth.
Blacksburg council members earn an annual salary of $9,000 a year. The mayor earns $10,800 a year.
Unlike Christiansburg, Blacksburg’s practice is to grant the title of vice mayor to the highest vote getter in the most recent town council election. Sutphin won re-election in November, receiving 4,924 votes. However, the most recent Blacksburg Town Council elections — unlike Christiansburg — saw no outside challengers.
Sutphin received just under 600 more votes than both councilmen John Bush and Jerry Ford Jr.
Christiansburg Town Council newcomer Hicks received the most votes in that election with 3,226.
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors last week elected Republican Steve Fijalkowski as its chairman.
Democrat Sara Bohn will serve as vice chairwoman.
The two supervisors’ elections to the leadership roles each passed on 7-0 votes. The chairman and vice chairwoman will also, respectively, earn annual salaries of $16,000 and $15,400, each of which are higher than the new base supervisor salary of $14,000.
Fijalkowski and Bohn each began their current terms in January 2018 and were both newcomers to the board at the time.
Fijalkowski, a retired Virginia state trooper, represents supervisor District C, an area that covers Shawsville and Elliston.
Bohn represents supervisor District A, which covers a portion of Blacksburg and the northeastern part of Montgomery County. She has a background in engineering and currently serves as deputy director for Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley.
“I was very honored that they chose me,” Fijalkowski said about his election to chairman. “I look forward to working with them and hope to accomplish a lot of great things this year.”
On her election to vice chairwoman, Bohn said: “I’m excited about it. I’m looking forward to doing some good work with Steve.”
Fijalkowski follows Republican Todd King as chairman and Bohn follows Democrat April DeMotts as vice chairwoman.
