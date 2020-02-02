Montgomery County has cleared the path for a dense housing development that several local residents say will address some of the needs in and around Blacksburg.
The county’s Board of Supervisors, on a 7-0 vote last week, approved the rezoning needed for plans to build up to 416 single-family home and townhome-style units on 107 acres of land on the 3800 and 3900 blocks of Prices Fork Road, just west of Blacksburg town limits.
Called the Westhill Subdivision and spread out across separately owned parcels on the south side of Prices Fork, the development will comprise 154 single-family homes and 262 townhomes. Some of the townhomes are being described as villas, which plans say will occupy a larger footprint and “provide a different living experience.”
For example, both the villas and the standard townhomes will primarily provide three bedrooms, but a first-floor master bedroom will be available in the former. The two housing types will also differ when it comes to height and how they are accessed.
Another key difference between the housing types are the expected prices.
Developer Todd Robertson, the president of Blacksburg-based Stateson Homes, told supervisors that the townhomes will be priced in the upper $200,000s; the villas likely in the low $300,000s; and the single-family homes in the upper $300,000s.
Amenities in the development will include a community clubhouse, “extensive sidewalk infrastructure” and a multi-use trail, according to plans provided to the county.
A trail easement is also shown in the middle of the property to possibly accommodate a future uninterrupted path.
“At this point there is no connection to either side … but we didn’t want to cut off the opportunity,” Steve Semones, a Christiansburg-based executive vice president for architectural firm Balzer & Associates, said in response to a question from Supervisor April DeMotts about the easement.
Supervisor Mary Biggs said she likes the project’s recreational aspect.
The project includes a series of 15 proffers between the county and the developers.
They include a community clubhouse, municipal utilities via the county’s Public Service Authority, bus shelters and either a property management company or homeowners association to maintain community grounds.
During a public hearing, most speakers supported the project.
“I want to tell you how desperately we need houses here,” Amy Hudson, a Blacksburg real estate broker, said. “We have a perfect storm that created a housing deficit for us.”
Hudson pointed to the recession during the late 2000s that led to the stagnation of the housing market at the time.
“We went seven, eight years with hardly any new inventory being filled,” she said.
Another issue, Hudson said, was the number of young adults at the time that moved back home with their parents. Now, she said, those same adults are in their 30s and looking for homes.
“They’re getting married, they’re having families and they want to buy a house. I don’t have enough houses for these people,” Hudson said. “And this project is going to provide different price points. It’s going to open up a lot more housing. We really, really need it.”
Carrie Champine, chief of staff at LewisGale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, echoed some of Hudson’s points. Champine, who does recruiting for the hospital, said one of the issues the area faces is the lack of affordable housing, which can lead people with otherwise strong careers to not stay in the community.
“We also have people from surrounding areas that want to move into Blacksburg, but again, they can’t afford it,” Champine said. “We really need this development in this community.”
One speaker, however, did raise concerns about the development creating drainage issues that could affect other nearby properties. Supervisors acknowledged the concern.
The project will be built over a period of five to eight years, according to plans.
