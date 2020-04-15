CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to advertise a measure that would give taxpayers a 90-day grace period on their June real estate tax payments.
The board, on another 7-0 vote, also agreed to transfer $200,000 for the provision of additional equipment in the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Much of that equipment will go toward recently established drive-through county testing sites. That equipment includes N95 masks, 150 tests for 40 days, food for the medical volunteer corps and tents for the sites - all of which is set to cost just over $150,000, County Administrator Craig Meadows told supervisors during a teleconference meeting.
The transfer and the advertising of the tax payment grace period were among a handful of items Montgomery supervisors voted on this week. The other matter they unanimously approved was leaving the real estate tax rate at 89 cents - which translates to an annual bill of $890 for the owner of a home assessed at $100,000.
Meadows told supervisors that the grace period for the real estate tax payments due on June 5 would provide some relief to residents who are struggling financially due to the economic effects of the pandemic. Late payment penalties and interest would be waived for 90 days.
This week’s supervisors vote, however, was only to advertise the tax payment measure in the newspaper for two weeks. Supervisors are scheduled to vote on the measure May 11.
Real estate taxes are typically paid in two installments, with the other payment due in the fall.
The $200,000 transfer for equipment is going from the county’s general contingency fund to emergency services. The money, Meadows said, will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The remainder of the recently approved transfer will provide additional equipment and software for the live streaming of supervisors meetings and resources to support county employees who are working remotely.
The transfer also includes money for additional tests and other unanticipated costs, Meadows said.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski talked about the unusual circumstances facing the board.
“This is a strange way to do business. Several of you have mentioned that,” he said during the teleconference meeting. “Hopefully things will get back to normal soon.”
