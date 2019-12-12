CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County officials are proposing two different resolutions in response to a demand that the locality join the wave of Virginia municipalities that have declared themselves so-called Second Amendment sanctuaries.
The sanctuary push comes from pro-gun advocates who have over the past month voiced fears about how the General Assembly, which will be controlled by Democrats come January, could affect gun rights.
Whether Montgomery County plans to fulfill the demand from gun rights supporters is uncertain as not all of the board of supervisors’ Republican majority have voiced support for a sanctuary resolution.
One of the resolutions drafted in response to the sanctuary demand was proposed by Republican Supervisor Chris Tuck, who during the November board meeting voiced concerns about a sanctuary designation potentially leading some local gun owners to mistakenly believe that they are immune to state laws.
Tuck, who forms part of his board’s 4-3 GOP majority, said a sanctuary designation is also not legally binding as the county can’t supersede state law and can’t issue orders to the offices of the sheriff and commonwealth’s attorney.
Tuck has instead simply called on the General Assembly to not infringe on Second Amendment rights that have already been upheld by the Supreme Court.
Tuck’s proposed resolution leaves out any mention of the word “sanctuary” and declares that the county is in support of the Bill of Rights, “including and not limited to the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.”
“I support the Second Amendment. I think it’s important, in light of the legislation that’s been proposed in Richmond, to make sure that everyone understands what the Supreme Court has held as a constitutional right,” he said.
“At the same time, I don’t want to give a false impression that citizens would be safe or free of prosecution, and I’m concerned that’s what the label, sanctuary, does. I’m a big believer in mean what you say, say what you mean.”
The other proposed resolution — which recently received support from the other three board Republicans, Steve Fijalkowski, Todd King and Darrell Sheppard — would declare Montgomery County a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Board Vice Chairwoman April DeMotts, a Democrat, had proposed a third resolution, but pulled the item this week. Her resolution didn’t include any direct reference to the Second Amendment and instead simply called on the board to reaffirm its commitment to uphold the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
DeMotts declined to comment on the sanctuary debate and she could not be reached for comment about why she pulled the resolution.
Fijalkowski, a retired Virginia state trooper, said he favors the sanctuary designation because he views it as a much stronger way to communicate the county’s stance on gun laws.
“When this topic first came about, and the word ‘sanctuary’ was used, it got everybody’s attention,” he said. “That’s why I preferred that over leaving it off the resolution. That’s really the biggest reason.”
Unlike Tuck, however, Fijalkowski said he doubts that use of the word sanctuary will lead to any widespread misunderstanding about whether certain gun owners in the county can be arrested.
“To me, it’s not that big of an issue,” Fijalkowski said. “I’ve told everybody that has emailed me: ‘You are not protected because of that word.’ ”
Fijalkowski said he does have concerns about some of the laws being proposed in the General Assembly, particularly SB 16.
That bill would apply a variety of prohibitions on assault firearms and would expand the definition for assault firearms.
Fijalkowski said he takes issue with the proposed legislation because it doesn’t appear to provide exemptions to current and lawful gun owners.
He said the legislation also looks like it would affect guns typically used for hunting, a point the supervisor argues isn’t fair to sportsmen.
On the proposed county resolutions, Fijalkowski said he isn’t against Tuck’s proposal as it does call for support of the Second Amendment.
Democrat Mary Biggs said she’ll make her stance clear Monday night after having considered comments from citizens.
“When it comes time to vote, I’ll vote then,” she said. “My only other comment is one I made at that last meeting: Each of us takes an oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Democrat Sara Bohn could not be reached for comment.
The board is scheduled to take up the resolutions Monday night. The meeting begins at 7:15 p.m. and will take place at the County Government center at 755 Roanoke St. in Christiansburg.
Hundreds packed a supervisors meeting last month, with most of those in attendance calling on the county to declare itself a sanctuary.
