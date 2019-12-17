CHRISTIANSBURG — In front of a largely pro-gun crowd early Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors chose, on a 4-3 vote, not to declare the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Instead, the board voted along party lines in favor of another resolution that declares the county’s support of the Bill of Rights, “including and not limited to the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.”
The resolution, which makes no mention of the word “sanctuary,” was proposed by outgoing Republican Supervisor Chris Tuck, who had in recent weeks voiced concerns about a sanctuary designation potentially leading some local gun owners to mistakenly believe that they are immune to state laws.
Tuck, who will leave the board in two weeks, has said the county can’t supersede state law and can’t issue orders to the offices of the sheriff and commonwealth’s attorney.
“I have to do what I believe is the right thing,” he said before voting on both resolutions. “I wouldn’t be telling them [citizens] the truth if I told them this was a sanctuary ... and they were protected from prosecution.”
Tuck said the resolution he proposed calls on the General Assembly to not infringe on Second Amendment rights that have already been upheld by the Supreme Court.
While supportive of calls on the legislature to not further or potentially unfairly tighten gun laws, Tuck said citizens should turn to the courts and future elections to challenge and even possibly undo gun legislation.
The recent sanctuary push, which has succeeded in numerous other Virginia localities, comes from pro-gun advocates who have voiced fears about how the General Assembly next year could affect gun rights.
Democrats are set to take control of the legislature and have already filed a variety of gun control bills.
More than 600 people came to the Montgomery County Government Center Monday night, easily making the supervisors meeting that lasted until the following morning the most widely attended in recent years.
Just under 70 people signed up to speak on the Second Amendment issue, but public comments on the matter continued long after the signed up speakers spoke. The supervisors meeting didn’t adjourn until about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, also easily making it the lengthiest board meeting in recent years.
Most of those in attendance wore the orange “Guns Save Lives” stickers.
Those in the audience who supported the sanctuary declaration argued that the bills currently being proposed could disarm - and unfairly incriminate - many law abiding gun owners and lead to poorer safety.
Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin spoke at the end of the public comment period. He said his office remains committed to protecting all county residents. Partin voiced his support for the Second Amendment. He also said that some of the legislation being proposed might turn out “totally different when enacted.”
Partin received some cheers and applause throughout his speech, but he received an ovation after saying: “As long as I’m sheriff, you will never see us coming to take any law abiding citizen’s firearm.”
Although they were outnumbered by those wearing the “Guns Save Lives” stickers, many wore yellow stickers that said either “Background checks save lives” or “Kindness Saves Lives.”
Those against the sanctuary designation described it as not legally binding, and therefore unnecessary. They also argued that some stricter gun laws are reasonable if they intend to lower gun crimes.
The board approved the Tuck-proposed resolution after they voted 4-3 against the request to declare Montgomery County a Second Amendment sanctuary. Tuck was decisive in the rejection of the sanctuary resolution as he joined the board’s three Democrats in voting against the request.
Tuck’s vote, one of his last on the board, also marked one of the rare times that a Montgomery County supervisor broke away from party lines when deciding on a contentious issue. The 4-3 GOP majority board has typically split itself along party lines on divisive matters.
While he did in fact support the sanctuary resolution, Republican Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski had echoed Tuck’s comments about the declaration not being legally binding. Fijalkowski, however, disagreed with Tuck on the notion that a sanctuary declaration would lead to widespread misunderstandings about whether certain gun owners in the county can be arrested.
Fijalkowski said he supported the sanctuary declaration because he viewed it as a much stronger way to communicate the county’s stance on newly proposed gun laws.
Tuck’s resolution then almost failed as board chairman Todd King, a Republican, had voiced a strong preference for the sanctuary declaration.
King's hesitation drew protest from most of the audience, with some shouting, “we’ll take what we can get.” Most of the audience then applauded when King eventually voted in favor of the resolution declaring the county’s support of the Second Amendment.
The three Democratic supervisors - board vice chairwoman April DeMotts, Mary Biggs and Sara Bohn - voted against both resolutions.
While she repeatedly voiced support for Second Amendment rights, Bohn said she voted against Tuck's resolution because it seemed as if the county was placing one amendment above the others.
DeMotts said she opposed a sanctuary declaration due to the fact it tackles an issue the board can’t truly control and influence. She said she also believes the state is long overdue for reasonable gun laws.
DeMotts cited past tragedies such as the ones that occurred at Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook Elementary School and Columbine High School. She said she’s unsure if tougher gun laws would have prevented or reduced the scale of those events. But she said there was still a chance proper legislation could have either helped avert those incidents or reduced their severity.
“It’s in that maybe that I have hope,” DeMotts said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Way to go Montgomery County. Don't bow to the NRA pressure.
No suprise that the Democrat members refuse to support our civil rights. All those in the Bill of Rights must be protected
Remember people - who bows to Soros and the socialist media. Keep your county and your state and country free - Vote these liberal traitors our of office!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.