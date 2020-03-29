Montgomery County and Blacksburg are enlisting the help of law firm Sands Anderson PC as litigation begins over where private waste haulers deliver their trash.
The county Board of Supervisors and the Town Council approved the hiring of the law firm on unanimous votes last week — comes in response to a suit recently filed in county Circuit Court by the Christiansburg-based Container First Services.
CFS is asking the court to strike down a much-debated flow control ordinance recently adopted by the county and Blacksburg.
The ordinance requires that all trash collected within Blacksburg and the parts of Montgomery County outside of the town be initially delivered to the transfer station operated by the Montgomery Regional Solid Waste Authority.
Supporters have said flow control ensures MRSWA receives the tonnage necessary to avoid cutting staff and slashing key services such as recycling. Supporters say the tonnage also prevents MRSWA from raising its own fees and then passing those costs on to municipal trash and recycling customers.
“In order to maintain what the Montgomery Regional Solid Waste Authority has built, we have to have economies of scale,” said county Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski, who voted in favor of the ordinance and who serves on the MRSWA board. “A certain amount of tonnage comes through the facility in order to keep these programs they’ve established.”
Meanwhile, opponents have described flow control as an anti-business measure enacted by governments struggling to compete with the private sector. They also contend that the ordinance creates a monopoly by requiring all waste haulers to deliver trash at a single location and possibly be forced to pay higher disposal fees.
One point opponents have emphasized: The cost to dispose at the New River Resource Authority landfill near Dublin is approximately $22 lower than MRSWA’s tipping fee of $54.50 per ton.
CFS, in its suit, argues Virginia law allows flow control only if no other viable waste disposal facilities exist in a locality — a condition the company argues Montgomery County doesn’t meet. CFS also contends that flow control applies only to waste disposal facilities. The company has said the MRSWA facility is just a transfer station, a point the authority argues is false. While the trash delivered to the county transfer station is ultimately taken to the landfill near Dublin, MRSWA has said that it provides services beyond those of a similar facility. The authority has, among other things, highlighted its local outreach activities and its redistribution of items such as shredded paper, cardboard, books, batteries, light bulbs and electronics.
MRSWA has countered the monopoly claims by pointing out that flow control only applies to common household and business trash, not recyclables and construction and manufacturing waste.
Sands Anderson employs Reid Broughton, who is Christiansburg’s contracted town attorney.
Christiansburg Town Council voted against flow control, with several members of the elected body raising concerns about the challenges the ordinance could create for waste hauling businesses.
MRSWA has agreed to pay the fees for the law firm’s representation of the county and Blacksburg. The law firm will charge a sliding-scale rate based on several factors. The top rate is $345 an hour. The county and town’s muncipal attorneys will serve as co-counsel for the case. Fijalkowski said municipalities have a duty to provide solid waste services.
“Private companies don’t have the obligation that local governments have. Local governments have an obligation to be able to dispose of trash,” he said. “Private companies, their only obligation is to their owners.”
