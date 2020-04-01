Montgomery County and the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg are closing all playgrounds, public restrooms, and basketball courts effective at 5 p.m. on Thursday as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For the safety of our community, the closures will remain in place until further notice, according to a joint news release from the localities.

Parks, trails, and other open spaces are still open for the public to enjoy for the physical and mental health benefits they provide. Individuals and groups of 10 or less must adhere to the social distancing requirements of six feet set forth by the Governor.

