Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Montgomery County will each allow the public to re-enter their government buildings and recreational facilities on June 15.
The joint announcement from those localities was made Friday when most of Virginia entered phase two of the state’s reopening, which further loosened the restrictions that were put in place a few months ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Montgomery County Government Center in Christiansburg, the Blacksburg Municipal Building and Christiansburg Town Hall will each reopen, but social distancing measures will remain in place. Each locality will also require face coverings per the state’s Executive Order 63.
The three localities, however, are still strongly encouraging citizens to continue using online services when possible. For more information, they are directing citizens to specially designated pages on each of their websites: www.blacksburg.gov/covidoperations, www.christiansburg.org/covidoperations and www.montva.com/status.
The Blacksburg community and aquatic centers and Christiansburg’s recreation and aquatic centers will also reopen on June 15, but under adjusted hours and operations by appointment only. Blacksburg and Christiansburg are each directing the public to their specific COVID-19 pages for more information on the recreation facility operations.
Only lap swimming and some limited programming will be allowed at the aquatic centers, both Blacksburg and Christiansburg announced. Executive Order 65, the localities say, does not currently allow recreational swimming and use of the slides and other water features.
All playgrounds, outdoor basketball courts and shelters in Montgomery County and its two towns are set to reopen Monday. The Hill, Blacksburg’s municipal golf course, was slated to reopen June 6.
