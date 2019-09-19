CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County plans to ask the General Assembly to consider raising the minimum percentage in property taxes paid by commercial tenants operating out of buildings owned by the Virginia Tech Foundation.
The county’s Board of Supervisors recently directed its staff to add the tax percentage request to the annual legislative priorities — a wish list sent to Richmond every year in hopes of seeing legal and financial changes that would benefit the county.
The priorities often go unapproved for years, but supervisors this year have pressed the issue on Tech-affiliated properties that pay reduced amounts in real estate taxes.
“I’d like to see it go up to 100% on anything that’s five years,” Supervisor Chris Tuck, a Republican, said in reference to how lease durations determine how much foundation tenants pay in property taxes. “A true nonprofit, if they’re going to engage in commercial activities, they need to be on the same footing as everybody else. It’s my belief … when you’re giving somebody tax free status, you’re putting them on unequal footing.”
The state generally allows foundation leases to be taxed at 100% — like any other taxable property in the county — if they are for at least 50 years. If the lease is for less than 50 years, the assessment is reduced by 2% for every year less than 50 years.
Leases are taxed at a minimum of 15%, but purely academic or university-affiliated occupants pay nothing in local property taxes.
The issue of property taxes returned to the forefront a few months ago when the foundation sought supervisors’ approval on a $104.1 million bond issuance for a multitude of projects in Blacksburg, Roanoke and other parts of the state.
Among those projects is a five-story building that is being proposed for the Blacksburg retail site off the corner of North Main and Prices Fork.
Although supervisors approved the bond issuance, they delayed the decision by a few weeks due to some concerns about whether the Gilbert Street project would provide meaningful tax revenue.
In response, the foundation told the county of its practice to try to negotiate leases that would at least be taxed at 40%. The foundation also voiced openness to discussing some form of agreement where the university could provide the locality with payments in lieu of full property tax payments.
Some supervisors, however, have said that they asked the tax issue be added to the legislative priorities because they still view property tax as one of the most effective ways to raise funds for services.
For example, the projects to be built in Blacksburg with the $104.1 million bond issuance are expected the earn the county an estimated $141,461 a year in real estate taxes, according to foundation figures submitted to the county. That estimate, however, is less than a fourth of what the county could get if those properties were to be taxed at 100%.
“I’d like to bring it up to 100%,” Supervisor Sara Bohn, a Democrat, said. “It’s hard to run our county on the limited funds we have, and any funds that can be found anywhere would be greatly appreciated.”
One property that some supervisors pointed to as an example of the tax revenue the county could earn is the Hotel Roanoke, which the city of Roanoke taxes at 100% despite the fact that the Tech foundation is involved in the historic venue’s ownership.
The property tax arrangement on the hotel stems from an agreement Roanoke and the foundation struck in the early 1990s when the latter, as part of a renovation plan, sought to have a conference center to complement the hotel and a pedestrian bridge built over the nearby railroad tracks.
“To make that investment, the hotel had to be taxable,” Roanoke’s Assistant City Manager Brian Townsend said in reference to a request at the time that the city build the conference center and pedestrian bridge.
The hotel alone, which is assessed at $33.8 million, earns Roanoke $449,628 a year in property tax, according to figures from the city.
Roanoke does earn more per $100 of assessed property value due to the fact that its tax rate is 33 cents higher than Montgomery County’s 89-cent rate.
However, projects such as the Blacksburg ones to be financed by the recently approved bond issuance are expected to have a higher estimated value than the hotel at $72.2 million, according to county documents.
Additionally, the Blacksburg-based Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, another foundation property used extensively by business tenants, has a current value of approximately $121 million, according to the county.
Annual tax revenue of $400,000 is roughly equivalent to a school capital earmark increase that Montgomery County supervisors approved earlier this year.
That earmark goes toward a fund the county established several years ago to more quickly address certain school capital needs. It was most recently used in the renovation and expansion of Christiansburg’s capacity-troubled Falling Branch Elementary School, among other projects.
Regarding the supervisors’ push for higher property tax payments, Tech Foundation President John Dooley said his organization is still working with both Blacksburg and the county to address the long-held property tax concerns.
“We continue … to explore options in which the foundation might manage VTF-owned properties to generate additional tax revenues within the constraints of the tax code,” he wrote in an email. “We are committed to continuing to be good partners with the town and the county to advance the long-term economic interests of the region.”
