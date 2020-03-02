CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County’s proposed budget of $209.3 million includes a new annual earmark of $100,000 for a project that would link the major trail networks in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
That funding for the so-called “Valley to Valley Trail” was one of the nuggets County Administrator Craig Meadows highlighted Monday night during his presentation of the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
“That is a priority I heard from several board members,” Meadows said about the trail.
The proposed project, which has been discussed for decades, is still in its nascent stages and is expected by some to not be complete for at least another 15 to 20 years. Officials involved in the trail’s early planning, however, recently said that a study on the trail is expected to start soon.
If in fact realized, the project could at some point connect 100 miles or more of linked primary trail between the Roanoke area, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and Radford.
Montgomery County’s earmark for the trail would come from money raised by a fraction — 1 cent — of the locality’s 89-cent property tax rate. That 1 cent amount equates to $858,469 a year, and the county is proposing to set most of that money aside for future capital projects.
The county’s proposed budget of roughly $209 million would be an increase of 3.9% from the present fiscal year’s budget. The proposed budget calls for no increase to the 89-cent tax rate. If the county’s Board of Supervisors leaves the tax rate unchanged, it would mark the eighth consecutive year that the rate remains at 89 cents.
The Board of Supervisors hasn’t passed a tax increase since 2013, when it raised the rate by 2 cents to create a fund specifically for school capital needs. Supervisors agreed last year to raise that school capital earmark to 2.5 cents, which equates to $2.2 million annually.
Meadows credited the county’s ability to meet needs without frequent tax increases to a few factors.
The “continued strength of our local economy, along with conservative fiscal management by the board, has enabled us to maintain the same real estate tax rate for nearly a decade,” he told supervisors.
A major chunk of the county’s budget — approximately 70% of the proposed budget for next fiscal year — goes to the schools.
The county is proposing a total of $120.7 million for school operations, an increase of $4.6 million from the current year. School operations covers teachers, among other needs.
For next school year, Montgomery County Public Schools is requesting nearly $1.8 million in additional county funding to help cover requests such as an average teacher pay raise of 3% and the addition of 10 new instructional positions.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Miear has said that the school district is looking to continue efforts to close the teacher pay gap between MCPS and other neighboring divisions. He has said that closing that gap helps with recruiting and retention.
The county, however, is proposing $1.5 million in additional funding for schools.
The county is itself proposing a 3% pay raise for full- and part-time classified employees.
Supervisors are scheduled to advertise the proposed budget and tax rate on March 16.
