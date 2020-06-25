FLOYD — Regional musician and minister Paul Daniel Robertson drew an amended charge and a suspended fine Thursday for a vehicle wreck last year that left him and his wife badly hurt, and also injured his young daughter and the driver of another vehicle.
Robertson, 36, had been charged with reckless driving after a July 21 crash on Virginia 8. He was at the wheel of the couple’s 2006 BMW when it crossed the center line and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.
The Tahoe’s driver, Tanya Chandler McCoy, then 56, was taken to the hospital and released sometime in the week after the crash. Robertson’s daughter, age 4, was out of the hospital within days.
But Robertson and his wife, Alicia, were hospitalized for months with an array of injuries.
The couple was well known in church circles for their traveling musical ministry and also among local government and emergency services workers. Alicia had been a member of the Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad. Paul worked as a dispatcher with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and as transportation supervisor for the county’s school system. News of their injuries prompted outpourings of support.
In Floyd County General District Court Thursday, a reckless driving charge was amended to improper driving. Judge Scott Geddes, a Roanoke judge who heard the case because the court’s usual judges had recused themselves, imposed a $100 fine and suspended the entire amount.
Definitely grace extended. Prayers were answered.
