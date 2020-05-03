The city of Radford is preparing for its municipal election on Tuesday, May 19.
Gov. Ralph Northam recently tried to postpone the elections until Nov. 3, to coincide with the presidential and congressional contests, out of concern about people voting in person during the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, a decision was made by the state legislature to delay the spring elections by two weeks, from May 5 to the May 19 date.
Radford Registrar Tracy Howard is encouraging absentee voting, but has said polls will be open for those wanting to vote in person.
Radford has five candidates running for two four-year terms on the five-seat school board. The Roanoke Times asked the candidates to answer questions about themselves and the office they wish to hold.
Responses were not altered, with the exception of grammatical changes for clarity.
A similar Q&A with the four candidates running for two city council seats will be in next Sunday’s edition of the New River Valley section.
Why are you running for a seat on the board?
Chris Calfee: I am running because my wife and I have two young people in RCPS, and we have been very involved in their experience with the schools and the community. After much prayer and reflection, we decided that the best way to ensure that a balance was maintained and an equal representation was made for all of the students, faculty, staff and administration of Radford, then we needed to be more involved. By being elected to school board, I feel that I can help provide a clear, candid and open path for those in the schools to reach, not only the board but city council as well.
Justin Mosby: I am running because I have long been devoted to helping young people find their niche and build their own capacity to succeed. I will channel my excitement for helping others into being a positive contributor to the board, supporting teachers and administrators in their own pursuit of helping children succeed.
Jody Ray: I am running because I want to continue my work with kids, teachers and the community of Radford City. I have years of experience as a teacher and principal at the middle and high school levels, and believe I can have valuable input for our schools. I possess several years of high school experience as a teacher and principal, and believe this would be valuable as no one currently sitting on the board or in central office at RCPS has high school experience as a teacher or administrator. I believe this is a gap in our current setup and feel strongly that I can contribute to our school division from this perspective.
Jenny Riffe: I am running to provide continued leadership that will create and enforce policy that is fair and equitable for all students, teachers and staff. I am dedicated to supporting our schools in hiring and retaining the best professionals available. My involvement in public schools taught me the value of working together with teachers to create education plans that meet children’s academic, emotional and basic needs, as well as the importance of creating research-based policy to create fair and equitable learning environments.
Mary Smith: I want to do something to be involved in the community. I feel like RCPS system is moving in the right direction and I want to be part of continuing our progress.
What makes you a qualified candidate?
Calfee: After over 20 years as a business manager in the financial industry as well as working with many local and international groups, I am vastly familiar with the type of issues that will and do face the school board regularly. Finance and budgeting matters, human relations and team building, as well as client service (referring to our students, faculty and staff) are all part of my daily life and have been for many years. I also bring no preconceived or underlying agenda of projects that I wish to accomplish or see pushed above others in the budget. I am always willing to listen, then be open and direct with the public about what I am doing and why.
Mosby: I have an M.S. [master’s degree] in counselor education with a focus on higher education administration. I worked for four years in the schools as a counselor for the Upward Bound program, hosted by Virginia Tech. In that program, I worked with high school students who qualified as first generation and/or low-income. In 2004, I moved into fundraising and continued at VT for 12 years. In all of my roles since Upward Bound, I have been responsible for managing personal budgets for travel throughout the country, and I have also been an active volunteer on the Beans and Rice board and the Live, Work, Eat, Gather (LWEG) board.
Ray: I am a qualified candidate because I have been in the classroom and have had to make tough, data-driven decisions as a teacher, coach, club sponsor and a principal. I have my doctorate in education, and have held endorsements in Virginia as a teacher, principal and superintendent of schools. I currently volunteer-coach three sports through the Radford Recreation Center to keep connected to our youth. I also have two children in Radford City schools, one in the third grade, and one a senior, and my wife is a teacher at Radford High School. I am confident my experience in public schools, education, volunteer work and being a parent of school-aged children, makes me qualified to serve as a school board member.
Riffe: I am a volunteer, a fundraiser and a community organizer. I have worked inside schools professionally as a licensed clinical social worker, as a parent volunteer, as the RCPS Parent Student Association President, and I co-founded the Bobcat Backpacks to meet the needs of hungry Radford children. As the wife of a teacher, I know how hard our educators work to help our students achieve their potentials with limited budgets. I will lend my skills as a mental health professional and a champion for children and families in need to the Radford City School Board
Smith: I grew up in the area but have also lived for many years outside the area, finding myself and exploring the world. I spent a number of years living with multiple teachers and seeing some of the problems they face, as well as having a sibling who is an educator. I have three children in the school system, and we chose to live in Radford specifically for the small community and the school system, so I have a vested interest in seeing RCPS be successful and competitive. I’m pragmatic, believe in transparent decision making and open and forthright communication. Though I don’t have all the answers, I’m willing to work hard to find the answer or to explore new and innovating options.
If elected, what would be the first thing you’d propose changing?
Calfee: I feel that there is always room for improvement, and if I were to make a suggestion as a new member of the Radford School Board team, I would suggest that all meetings be streamed online and live. The only exception should be for human relations matters that are required to be in closed sessions. All other matters should be dealt with in a manner that directly and clearly involved the public. In this age, there is no excuse for holding meetings in any other way. Our city council live-streams their meetings. The school board should as well. There is no better way to show Radford that we are on their side than to let them see it live and be open to comments.
Mosby: I can’t say I have an overwhelming sense of changes needing to be made without taking a reasonable amount of time to evaluate currently stated goals and priorities. I would like to be a strong advocate for students with disabilities and others who have lesser opportunities to excel. Time will tell if that is a change that needs to be made, or I can be a second voice or louder voice.
Ray: I would not propose changing anything immediately, but would ask a lot of questions. I believe we could use some work to build our career and technical education curriculum to prepare our students for the local work force, so this would be a priority for me. Let’s not forget the challenges that COVID-19 has presented for our school division as well. In this regard, I do believe we need to adjust our short-term goals to meet these challenges, and also our long-term goals to reflect a stronger CTE curriculum.
Riffe: Many Radford kids have difficult home lives, food insecurity, are stressed with school closures and online learning. Our teachers strive to meet every student’s needs both educationally and emotionally. Schoolwide mental health training is needed to help teachers identify and assist students’ emotional needs as well as support our teachers who can be overwhelmed with the weight of their students’ trauma.
Smith: First thing, simple changes with, I think, a large impact. Updating our website to be more user friendly and increasing our communication on social media [by] decreasing the quantity of communication but increasing the quality.
How do you feel about the district’s current plan and spending for updating infrastructure?
Calfee: I feel that at this time, with a limited budget and many items in need of repair or updating, the school board and our superintendent are doing what they can. This includes regular and very direct conversations with the city council. Updates are always needed, and will continue to be required as we go into the future. I do believe that RCPS and the school board are working together with the list of current inventory. That list is reviewed and revised as needed to reflect important versus urgent repairs and updates. As items are completed, other items are added to that list. I do agree at this time this is the best and most logical approach.
Mosby: I am in favor of the path they have taken to update McHarg’s [Elementary] infrastructure while at the same time balancing the other priorities of the school system. I believe they have done a great job educating city council and the citizens on the needs for the investments being made.
Ray: I agree the school division desperately needs to focus on updating infrastructure for our current and future students. I am in agreement with the McHarg renovations as well as the five-year plan that has a strong focus on renovating the high school. As a school board member, I would strive to work with our local government to meet the five-year plan for the school division, and to make certain our schools are safe, modern and ready for future learning opportunities.
Riffe: The 2019-20 board goals of striving to provide safer facilities and emergency readiness, reaching students who struggle to achieve state standards, improving buildings and growing hands-on education options should continue to move forward with the understanding that COVID-19 has shifted immediate focus to providing educational access to all students in fair and appropriate ways. I am pleased that the renovation of McHarg Elementary is moving forward, taking advantage of likely lower construction costs and minimizing educational disruption. The improvements will provide our students with the updated facility they need to grow and learn.
Smith: I feel like our current plan for updating infrastructure is on track. The McHarg project has been a goal and needs to be crossed off the list to make the school a safe, pleasant working atmosphere and will hopefully be a tool to lure new families to Radford, hence increasing our tax base leading to ability to fund new projects.
What are the three most important functions of the school board?
Calfee: Listening to students, faculty, staff, administration and parents. Speaking — as appropriate share those concerns and matters with the other members of the board team to be sure we are all aware of the needs as they are presented to us as well as the passion or feeling from the person who brought the matter to our attention. Be proactive and public. Once a matter has been discovered and presented, do something about it. Be bold, and do not be afraid to get things done. Be public. If you are firm in your conviction and your decision, then stand by it. Let people know what was done and why. Be an advocate for those who placed you in the position and remember it’s a position of service to the entire community.
Mosby: Work collaboratively with the superintendent to provide insight, guidance and leadership in what I believe to be sound administration of schools. Work to help insure schools are administered in a comprehensive way to provide top notch teaching and learning. Support our educators and students in and outside the classroom in making sure they are in the best possible environment to be successful in their pursuits.
Ray: A school board is a policy-making body, and therefore should develop policies that are clear and concise for school employees to administer. School board members should focus on budgets, and a high-level view of the school division. They should also provide a check-and-balance system for the governance of the school division, while having a grip on what the community desires and needs from the schools. They should be champions for students and teachers, while also providing the necessary resources for our schools to be the best in the country.
Riffe: Personnel: it is our responsibility to hire and retain the best staff. With increasing insurance costs, we must focus on finding funding that supports our outstanding employees. Policy: we must create fair and equitable policy. Using current research, provide access and support to educate our teachers to implement cutting-edge delivery of instruction. Budget: the board will make hard choices to balance the budget to address the emergency COVID-19 costs while providing for next year’s needs. We will be resourceful in working with our city and state legislature and must demand that Radford not be forgotten.
Smith: To serve as advocates for investment in schools with Radford’s city council, to help search out and hire the best and brightest educators, and to cultivate community trust that these educators and the system in general are providing an equal and quality education for all our students and to support our administration, staff and teachers.
