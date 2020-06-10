Roanoke Times New River Valley reporter Yann Ranaivo is on scene in Christiansburg with live updates from the Black Lives Matter protest in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.
Young in some additional comments said she’s not even asking for things such as reparations, but that she should. She also said she’s baffled at how long it takes police to go become police vs college degree.— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Cburg resident Bryanna Young just finished a moving speech. Among several points, she spoke about the hundreds of years of slavery.— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
She also spoke about hypocrisy shown toward men in her family, all of whom out of tradition served in military. “Soon as they got home, they got spit on.”— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Literature being handed out. pic.twitter.com/0dqWUZiRay— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Some more footage, next to Montgomery CO’s sheriff’s office. pic.twitter.com/hlpfToPGzC— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Right about now https://t.co/UWVUYmggG7— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Ok, off to march pic.twitter.com/rpMS76zxDZ— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Christiansburg PD has barricades parts of Main Street. The protest will involve a march through downtown Christiansburg.— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
It’s all the same protest. There are plans for a march through downtown Christiansburg. https://t.co/hmyVk5ncwS— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Easily more than 200 people and folks still trickling in.— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Blacksburg resident Cameron Ross (left) with friend Martiese Griffin, who’s visiting from out of town. Cameron’s mask has #icantbreathe written on it. pic.twitter.com/2cZfRMWefC— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter protest. People gathered and waiting in Christiansburg’s Depot Park. pic.twitter.com/2tbBuJ4a04— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
