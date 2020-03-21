No buts about it, cigarette ends are the most littered item in New River Valley town parks.
In the world too, according to some estimates.
During the coronavirus pandemic, parks are great places to go for fresh air and exercise while maintaining social distance. Our local parks are well groomed, relatively clean and, unlike many other public places, still open during this public health crisis.
But some folks always leave a bit too much of themselves behind.
An exploration of Radford’s Bissett Park, Blacksburg Municipal Park (“Caboose Park”), Pulaski’s Jackson Park and Pearisburg’s town park along Wenonah Avenue — comely parks with walking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, and grassy resting spots — turned up some pretty weird things, including a delicate porcelain teacup, PJ bottoms and a cursive note to “Fat Cat” indicating she would not be welcome at an upcoming dog event.
Typically though, park litter is stuff like fast-food bags, plastic bottles, Kleenex, limp balloons and cigarette butts.
Have cigarette butts already been mentioned? Despite the fact that smoking is on the decline, there were dozens of them — tossed down in parking lots, under swings, nestled hazardously in dry wood mulch.
Some smokers probably believe cigarette butts are biodegradable or too small to matter. Neither is true: the filter of a smoked cigarette, which harbors carcinogens, takes 19 months to 10 years to decompose, according to the National Institutes of Health. Cigarette butts are known to have started wildfires and have choked or poisoned birds.
Then there are the facial tissues that are turning up en masse in the parks’ playgrounds (with the notable exception of Pearisburg, where 15 trashcans remind folks to do the right thing). Nobody wants to pick up those germy hankies, coronavirus or no, so they dot the grass like cobwebs. Please, people, if it’s yours or your kid’s, stuff it in your pocket. Better yet, put your kid’s tissue in your kid’s pocket — start a good habit. Even better, pack a reusable cloth hankie.
Facial tissue is made from wood like most paper. You’d think it would be biodegradable and it is, but the process isn’t fast. It is compostable if you combine it with vegetable scraps and grass, but what about the germs it contains? The verdict isn’t in yet about how long they can survive in warm, humid conditions. The tissue itself takes about a month to fully decompose, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. A somewhat similar item, the disposal diaper — yes, one was found — can take more than 500 years to fully decompose.
Tied for second place as the most common category of litter across NRV parks is fast food-litter: wrappers, bags, cups and sometimes food. With more and more people dining from drive-thru, the disposables pile up. Plastic utensils, plastic bags and styrofoam cups will outlast the users’ grandchildren’s great grandchildren; nobody wants to see them lying around the park for 500 years.
Plastic bags, ditto balloons — actually, plastic of any kind — are also a problem for animals, especially when they wash into streams, where wildlife advocates report turtles, birds and mammals will eat the litter and clog their digestive tracts. But it’s not just critters that are affected by the dreck. A 2018 study found microplastics — particles smaller than 5 millimeters — in the guts of humans in Europe and Japan.
Besides being unsightly, depressing and dangerous to living creatures, littering is illegal. Those who litter in public spaces can be jailed for up to 12 months and fined up to $2,500, according to Virginia law § 3.2-6500.
Critics argue that public cleanups and even penalties don’t address the root cause of this sort of pollution. What we need to do, they say, is reduce unnecessary plastic at the source, produce less harmful products, and develop better recycling processes.
“We as a society have to move away from single-use items altogether,” said Carol Davis, Blacksburg’s sustainability manager. “When we use things, it’s particularly important to dispose of them properly.”
Davis encourages people who feel so inclined to help their community by putting on their cotton gloves, heading to the park, and getting exercise picking up litter while maintaining social distance. Many organized cleanups scheduled for spring have been canceled because of the pandemic, she said.
Brenda Springer, a board member of Sustainable Blacksburg, took on Davis’s challenge to pick up a specific litter item every time she sees one on the ground. Springer, an artist at heart, chose Juul vaping device’s colorful pod tops.
“I collected them for a whole year,” Springer said. “Now I have two jars of them. I briefly considered sending them back to Juul.”
