BLACKSBURG — The town is preparing to build a taller and larger parking garage on the old middle school site downtown, but it’s turning to the property’s owner and redeveloper to come up with the estimated $2 million of additional cost.
Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence presented an updated plan on the parking garage during a town council work session last week.
The old Blacksburg Middle School site, a roughly 20-acre downtown property that has been vacant since 2002, is in the midst of being prepped for an ambitious mixture of commercial, residential and civic developments.
The new parking garage plan calls for a seven-story structure that would provide a total of 412 spaces, 373 of which would be for the public and another 39 of which would be reserved for the new Blacksburg police station that is set to be attached to the garage. When counting the solar panels to be located on the top floor, the parking garage’s height would measure just under 86 feet.
Up until recently, Blacksburg officials had planned to build a $9.1 million six-story garage with a total of 343 spaces. That garage, when counting the solar panels, would be just under 75 feet tall.
The town is working on a taller parking garage due to wanting to sufficiently meet the needs of the potential tenants that Midtown Redevelopment Partners — the old middle school site’s owner — is in talks with, Lawrence said. Several of those tenants, he said, include high-tech companies.
“Midtown is working on lease options with a number of potential tenants,” he said.
Lawrence, however, said the option to keep the garage at six stories is not off the table.
“We’ve told the architect to design a seven-story parking garage … but it doesn’t change the building,” he said.
Lawrence said it is certainly possible to not build the seventh floor.
“But we would have those details worked out over the next couple months as we evaluate Midtown’s parking needs and who is paying the additional cost,” he said.
Town officials have planned to pay for the parking garage over the years with tax revenue created by the redevelopment of the old middle school site.
The structure’s financing plan calls for the establishment of a special services district on the property. Owners of either commercial or residential real estate built on the site would pay as much as 20 cents more in a property tax rate until the parking garage is paid off.
That 20 cents will be added to the 26-cent rate that all Blacksburg property owners currently pay.
The owner of a Blacksburg home assessed at $100,000 pays $260 in town real estate taxes. If a house with the same value was built on the old middle school site, the owner would pay $460 in town real estate taxes.
Blacksburg is turning to Midtown for the additional parking garage funding because the town has already committed to its financing plan for the structure, Lawrence said. Any additional funding from Blacksburg would require the town to dip into its general fund budget, which would likely be unpopular with town council, he said.
The additional parking garage floor is estimated to cost roughly $2 million, Lawrence said.
The town completed a study to identify the best location and size for the parking garage, according to Lawrence’s presentation Tuesday. The town determined from the study that the originally planned location was still the best spot, but that an increase in the parking garage’s size was warranted.
Other options, Lawrence said, were more expensive, didn’t keep with the vision of the town’s master plan and posed other site issues.
Councilwoman Susan Anderson asked town management if leftover funds — if the project comes under budget — could be used to cover the additional floor. Lawrence said that’s unlikely due to the town needing some money for contingencies and the expectation that the project will not come under the $9.1 million budget.
Another point Lawrence highlighted is that the town would need to issue itself a conditional use permit for a structure that will exceed downtown’s general building height limit of 60 feet.
Anderson, however, said she has reservations about voting on a permit without knowing what the funding picture will be like for the additional floor.
Where the funding would come from for the additional floor is still unclear, according to both Blacksburg and Midtown.
“Midtown isn’t able to discuss funding avenues at this point,” Midtown partner Jim Cowan said.
Regarding the ongoing redevelopment itself, Midtown hopes that it will be able to release the name of the hotel planned for the site in about a month or so, Cowan said.
“We’ll possibly be able to release some retail and office tenants this spring,” he said.
The parking garage was a piece in a development agreement between Blacksburg and Midtown that, among other factors, determined exactly which parts of the old middle school site the town would redevelop and own. The development agreement became a sticking point and played a role in the town delaying a necessary rezoning for the project.
While Midtown has yet to name some of the tenants that will occupy the site, the property hasn’t been short of suitors over the years.
In 2018 — around the time that Blacksburg and Midtown were negotiating their development agreement — IT services company 1901 Group was a potential tenant but pulled out and eventually decided to expand at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center.
Global cloud-computing firm Rackspace and Blacksburg-based tech company Modea also eyed the site years ago.
