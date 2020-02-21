RADFORD — A house for women recovering from addiction is prompting concern from neighbors.
The issue took up a part of a city council meeting last week. The first Oxford House in the city recently opened on Custis Street and will serve up to eight residents.
While the city has no jurisdiction over the Oxford House program regulated by the state, citizens are expressing their displeasure with its location to Radford officials.
But Mayor David Horton and other council members — after doing their research — say they have no problem with the situation as it stands.
Oxford House, a national, self-run, self-supported nonprofit helps recovering alcohol and drug addicts obtain stable and affordable housing as a means to continue their sobriety, according to its website.
Based in Silver Spring, Maryland, and founded in 1975, it seeks to rent “single-family houses in good neighborhoods” to aid men and women — who have been through treatment programs and are currently sober — in their recoveries.
The program’s philosophy is centered around self-help, stating it as the “bedrock of recovery,” as it “builds efficacy in sobriety comfortable enough to avoid relapse,” according to the Oxford website.
Tawny Booth — a resident of the Forest Park neighborhood located in the middle of the city where the Oxford House has now opened — told council members she’d spoken with her neighbors and didn’t receive any positive feedback on the new home.
“We all kind of feel that since it’s not in y’alls [city council’s] backyard, it’s not an issue” she said.
Booth — who said she works with addicts everyday — questioned how Oxford could insure residents are drug free if it doesn’t facilitate curfews, drug tests or treatment programs.
“I just want people to pay attention to who they are bringing into the city and it’s not what I would prefer,” she said.
Booth declined a request by The Roanoke Times to expand on her comments from the meeting, including how and where she works with addicts.
Oxford House CEO and founder Paul Molloy said his organization doesn’t have a staff member living at any of the approximately 2,800 charters across the U.S., but there is a system of checks and balances to ensure tenants are following the rules.
After an initial $4,000 loan funded by the state to help a charter get started, residents split the cost of rent and other utilities, while also paying back the loan over a span of two years.
Members of each home also govern one another by electing officers to maintain house rules, particularly continued sobriety.
Charters receive periodic visits from Oxford House reps who make sure the residences are running smoothly, Molloy said in a phone interview earlier this week.
“I started the first house in 1975 and in that time we have had maybe two houses have their chapter revoked ... The program is so successful because it works to change the behavior of addicts which is the key to sobriety,” he said.
Molloy said the program saved his life and he’s been sober from alcohol more than 45 years, which helped him sustain a long career working for Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
He said addicts who remain in the same environment they were using in relapse at a much higher rate than those who are able to relocate.
A 2006 study by Depaul University took 150 recovering addicts and placed half of them in Oxford homes, while the other half went back to their “normal” lives. After two years, 66% of Oxford residents were still sober, compared to 33% for those on their own.
Horton, the mayor, said he’s received similar concerns to Booth’s from several other neighbors over the last several weeks.
Horton said neighbors have expressed concerns that their property values will go down, but Molloy maintains that years of research have shown that not to be the case.
“Housing prices haven’t gone down in any of the neighborhoods we’re located ... These days you can even go on Zillow and see that for yourself,” he said.
City Manager David Ridpath said municipal officials weren’t made aware of the home before it opened. But as long as the group home providers follow the city’s zoning guidelines, Radford has no authority over who can and can’t live in the city.
Horton said he had questions about the home, but has since learned much about the program.
“I understand why people may have had concerns initially, but I think it is something that is a good thing for those who need it.” he said.
Additionally, Molloy said victims of substance abuse are a protected class under the Fair Housing Act.
Councilwoman Naomi Huntington — an attorney — said she’s seen firsthand how hard it can be for some of her clients in recovery to find housing away from old influences and crowds that often contribute to relapsing.
“I don’t want Radford to be in the business of discriminating against people who are making an effort and trying to improve their lives,” she said.
She said she understands the concerns of neighbors wanting to keep the neighborhood family friendly but thinks it’s now the time to reserve judgement and see how things go.
“I would very much like the people in the neighborhood to give those living in the home a chance,” she said.
Molloy, 82, said Oxford encourages those in recovery to be proud of their sobriety and extend an olive branch to people who may be wary of their presence in the neighborhood.
“It is a badge of honor that they’re getting their lives together. We encourage them to become members of the neighborhood. If someone needs help, help them” he said.
The Radford location is the first in the New River Valley, but there are 12 charters in Roanoke and one in Salem, according to Oxford’s website.
For more information on the organization and its mission, visit www.oxfordhouse.org.
