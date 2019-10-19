CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County officials said last week that it’s unlikely they’ll save the Phlegar building, a more than 200-year-old structure in the town’s downtown that once served as an office for some attorneys who went on to become Virginia Supreme Court justices.
Several county supervisors voiced doubt about salvaging the property off the corner of South Franklin and East Main streets after hearing a presentation on the structure.
It was led by local firms HDH Associates and Thompson & Litton and involved the showing of various photos of the building’s deteriorated condition.
“I really didn’t hear, or see in the pictures, anything that would change my mind from my original position, which is the county would be better served if they were torn down,” Supervisor Steve Fijalkwoski said in an interview in which he also was making reference to the adjacent old sheriff’s office building.
An issue supervisors raised is that the recent assessment provided no refurbishment estimates and that further study would be needed to determine costs.
“So if we wanted to delay a decision, we would have to spend money to have that delay,” Board of Supervisors Vice Chairwoman April DeMotts said.
Compounding the matter are the recently discovered issues with the old sheriff’s office, which the county could either renovate or demolish as part of long-held plans to relocate the magistrate’s and court services offices, said County Administrator Craig Meadows.
Jack Murphy, a senior vice president at Thompson & Litton, told supervisors that significant leaks have been found on the old sheriff’s office’s main roof — to the point where more than half of the roof contained saturated insulation.
If the county decides to renovate the structure, it would need to replace both its main roof and the smaller roof of the former dispatch building that’s attached to the old sheriff’s office, Murphy said.
“Also the smaller roof, they said it’s in relatively good condition right now,” he said. “But when you replace the other, both should be done at that time.”
The old sheriff’s office is also in need of a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, Murphy said.
These problems would altogether raise the old sheriff’s office’s previous renovation estimate from approximately $1.3 million to just under $1.5 million, according to county staff.
Fijalkowski said it appears costs are going up and that there’s a possibility further issues could arise.
Despite the unavailability of cost estimates, it appears the county doesn’t have the immediate funds to cover a Phlegar building renovation, Fijalkowski said.
“What I’m thinking is the cost to rebuild that one building would probably be more than what we were going to spend on the entire complex if we were to build brand new,” he said. “All we would end up with is one building. I don’t think that’s being good stewards of taxpayers’ money.”
The fact that the Phlegar building would need to be re-mortared and that each of the structure’s bricks would need to be individually removed and cleaned is also an issue, Fijalkowski said.
Another concern is that the county doesn’t have a purpose in mind for the Phlegar building, Supervisor Chris Tuck said.
“We would just be putting money into it to save it,” he said.
Vacant since 2013, the building’s past occupants included former Secretary of the Navy William Ballard Preston and former Virginia Supreme Court Justice Waller R. Staples.
The structure’s informal name comes from attorney Archer A. Phlegar, who served as county commonwealth’s attorney before eventually becoming a state Supreme Court justice at the turn of the 20th century.
Also referred to as the courthouse annex and the old clerk’s office, the Phlegar building had been targeted for demolition as part of plans to relocate the magistrate’s and court services offices to that property.
County officials have said the structure poses health and safety challenges due to the existence of elements such as black mold, lead and asbestos.
Meadows said the county for years had not contemplated re-use of the Phlegar building and adjacent old sheriff’s office, a case that resulted in little preventative maintenance on the two structures.
Earlier this year, however — as the county began finalizing the plans for the new magistrate’s and court services offices — a small group with ties to downtown Christiansburg began pressing the county to try to preserve the two historic structures.
Bob Poff, a preservation supporter and the owner of the property that houses Antiques on Main and the Mockingbird Cafe & Bakery, provided just under $6,000 to pay for Phlegar building assessment provided to supervisors this week, according to county staff.
Tuck, and some other supervisors, however, are voicing openness to a compromise of sorts. Tuck said the county could still promote historic preservation by at least keeping and renovating the old sheriff’s office, an idea Supervisor Mary Biggs shares.
Parts of the Phlegar could also be saved, Biggs said.
“I’m leaning toward taking the Phlegar building down, but also saving anything in there that could be used in a different manner,” she said.
Supervisors are slated to finally issue a vote on the magistrate’s and court services project on Oct. 28.
Building an entirely new facility for the magistrate’s and court services is projected to cost $1.9 million — more than a renovation — but county staff have said that a new building, among other advantages, would help save on maintenance expenses in the future.
The magistrate’s office is where the initial decision is made to either set bail for an arrestee or require them to wait behind bars for their court date. Court services, currently located on the corner of Radford Road and Depot Street, is where child and spousal support paperwork is filed.
The magistrate’s current location in a county-rented facility on Franklin has prompted some officials — primarily Sheriff Hank Partin — to raise concerns over the years about the possibility of incidents such as prisoner escapes and ambushes on arresting officers.
Partin has argued that the chances of those incidents would be significantly reduced if the magistrate’s was closer to the jail, which shares a block with the old sheriff’s office.
County officials have said there was not enough money to put a new magistrate’s office inside the new public safety building in downtown Christiansburg at the time it was constructed. There is still vacant space within that building, but it is not suitable for use by the magistrates, Partin has said repeatedly.
It is unclear if there was any discussion of putting a new magistrate’s office inside the county courthouse when it was built a few years earlier.
