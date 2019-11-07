CHRISTIANSBURG — A section of the New River Valley Mall was abuzz with excitement Thursday morning as children tinkered in a workshop, made colorful art with shaving cream and played veterinary with a collection of stuffed animals.
Those are just some of the currently available activities at Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum - what the former Children’s Museum of Blacksburg renamed itself to after it announced plans last year to move to Christiansburg.
The museum celebrated its grand opening Thursday.
“It’s really exciting to see this many kids,” said the museum’s executive director, Sarah Nucci, who spent a portion of the morning greeting families at the entrance. “It’s just really exciting to see the museum come to life.”
The museum’s new home - in the spot previously occupied by a Charlotte Russe store - is approximately 15,000 square feet, triple its former space inside Blacksburg’s First & Main shopping center.
The museum provides another tenant to a mall that, like others across the country, has battled increasing vacancies. Some town officials say the museum can also help with efforts to drive business in that part of Christiansburg.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity … You got people from Radford, Floyd, Elliston and Christiansburg that can get there without going through all the traffic that often occurs in Blacksburg,” Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said. “Anything that will be that popular is going to help out.”
Marie Castillo, who serves on the museum’s Board of Directors, echoed Barber’s comment.
“Being here allows us to be more centrally located,” she said.
Museum officials have said that the new home and name aim to better reflect the venue’s mission to serve the New River Valley.
The museum is known for its offerings of hands-on exhibits geared toward the enhancement of early childhood development.
While there is no official age limit for the museum’s activities, Castillo said the exhibits are generally for children who are between toddler age and about 10 years old.
The exhibits aim to assist parents who aren’t quite sure about all the physical and educational activities that can substantially benefit their children’s early development, Castillo said. The exhibits also allow for activities that parents may want to do at home but don’t have the space for, she said.
While the exhibits are intended to be fun, they almost each come with an educational element.
One exhibit is a small workshop where children can handle small tools. That exhibit, called the Build It Toolbox, also features some wood pieces that can be connected with bolts.
The Build It Toolbox can nurture an early interest in building trades or engineering, Castillo said.
Another exhibit is the Amazing Air Play, which features a network of clear tubes that can vacuum and shoot out inserted clothes.
Placed around the tubes are small square signs about the body’s digestive and circulatory systems.
Altogether, the museum has 13 current and upcoming exhibits, according to its website.
Another exhibit that was available Thursday, but still isn’t fully complete is the Fire Station. It features lockers containing firefighter gear and a real fire hydrant.
The Fire Station is expected to eventually feature the front half of a real fire truck that the children will be able to enter and climb on the inside.
Parents on Thursday were impressed with the museum’s new Christiansburg home.
“I think it’s really nice and it’s a terrific start,” said Mandy Swope, a Blacksburg mother who came with her three-year-old daughter. “I think they have a lot of things planned over the next six months to a year that I think will be really great. We’re excited.”
Leigh Hill, who lives in Giles County, echoed some of Swope’s comments.
“It’s huge. It’s great to have a space like this,” Hill said. “I can’t provide this level of imagination, imaginative play at home. We do a lot, but I can’t do this level of it.”
The cost of admission is $8 for adults and children over one year old. Further pricing details, including membership information, can be found at www.wonderuniverse.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.